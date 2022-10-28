Impostor nurse at 7 assisted living facilities used stolen license, SC officials say

A woman accused of pretending to be a nurse by using someone else’s medical license is facing multiple charges, South Carolina prosecutors said.

Anderson resident Alyssa Beth Steele, 37, is accused of “allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse without a license at seven nursing and assisted living facilities in South Carolina,” the state attorney general’s office said in a release.

Steele was first arrested on Oct. 24 and faces seven counts of neglect of a vulnerable adult, five counts of unlicensed practice as a registered nurse, one count of financial identity fraud to obtain employment and one count of obtaining signature or property under false pretenses, value $10,000 or more, according to the release.

From January 2020 to January 2022 Steele was able to work as a nurse by using a State of Georgia Board of Nursing license number that belonged to someone else, according to the release. She worked at the following facilities, all which cooperated with the investigation:

Cascades Verdae Assisted Living Facility in Greenville

Iva Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Iva

Piedmont Post Acute in Piedmont

Brookdale Assisted Living Facility in Anderson

Condor Health in Anderson

Easley Place Assisted Living Facility in Easley

Fleetwood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Assisted Living in Easley

“At no time during this period did Steele have the certifications, qualifications, or training required of a registered nurse,” the attorney general’s office said. “By holding herself out as having credentials she did not possess, Steele’s conduct resulted in a failure to provide adequate medical care and services to vulnerable adults and presented a substantial risk of causing physical or mental injuries to the residents under her care.”

Anderson is about 120 miles northwest of Columbia.

