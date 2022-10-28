Impostor nurse at 7 assisted living facilities used stolen license, SC officials say

A woman accused of pretending to be a nurse by using someone else’s medical license is facing multiple charges, South Carolina prosecutors said.

Anderson resident Alyssa Beth Steele, 37, is accused of “allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse without a license at seven nursing and assisted living facilities in South Carolina,” the state attorney general’s office said in a release.

Steele was first arrested on Oct. 24 and faces seven counts of neglect of a vulnerable adult, five counts of unlicensed practice as a registered nurse, one count of financial identity fraud to obtain employment and one count of obtaining signature or property under false pretenses, value $10,000 or more, according to the release.

From January 2020 to January 2022 Steele was able to work as a nurse by using a State of Georgia Board of Nursing license number that belonged to someone else, according to the release. She worked at the following facilities, all which cooperated with the investigation:

  • Cascades Verdae Assisted Living Facility in Greenville

  • Iva Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Iva

  • Piedmont Post Acute in Piedmont

  • Brookdale Assisted Living Facility in Anderson

  • Condor Health in Anderson

  • Easley Place Assisted Living Facility in Easley

  • Fleetwood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Assisted Living in Easley

“At no time during this period did Steele have the certifications, qualifications, or training required of a registered nurse,” the attorney general’s office said. “By holding herself out as having credentials she did not possess, Steele’s conduct resulted in a failure to provide adequate medical care and services to vulnerable adults and presented a substantial risk of causing physical or mental injuries to the residents under her care.”

Anderson is about 120 miles northwest of Columbia.

