‘Impractical Jokers’ comedian Joe Gatto is bringing the laughs to New Haven and Hartford

Joe Gatto named his stand-up tour “Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy” because he wanted to be clear. Gatto is known for his former affiliation with The Tenderloins, the creators of the long-running “Impractical Jokers” TV prank show. He also appeared on 50 episodes of the game show “The Misery Index.” He also recently started a dog rescue charity, Gatto Pups. He’s a busy guy.

So when he visits Connecticut in the week between Christmas and New Year’s, he wants you to know it’ll be about Joe Gatto standing onstage solo, telling jokes.

“I try to make sure … that this is a night where people laugh,” he said in a phone interview with the Courant earlier this month.

Gatto’s popular enough to play two big spaces in Connecticut in the same week: Dec. 28 at College Street Music Hall in New Haven and Dec. 30 at The Bushnell in Hartford.

The night consists of “stories from my life,” Gatto said of his tour that runs through March. “It’s an hour I put together to be a storyteller. It’s just stand-up. No crowd work really. I’ve been doing it (for) almost two years now. It started in clubs and quickly escalated to theaters.”

Gatto said his “Night of Comedy” is appropriate for ages 16 and up. “I curse a little,” he warned.

The Connecticut stops are familiar towns for him.

“I’ve been to Connecticut a bunch throughout my career,” he said. “I’m from Long Island. I had a job in Greenwich. I was a baby store salesman. I trained people there.”

Another current project is his podcast Two Cool Moms, recently picked up by the far-reaching iHeart network. He and co-host Steve Byrne came up with the concept for the show because “We both had the kind of moms who give advice.” The podcast has done a couple of live shows, another reason to differentiate his solo “Night of Comedy” tour.

How does he manage it all?

“I’m pretty diligent, pretty organized in my career and my life,” he said. “I’ve stepped up to each task.”

And he’s remained funny and fun to watch through all of it.

Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy is coming to College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, on Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. ($65-$75; collegestreetmusichall.com) and The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford, on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. ($50-$101; bushnell.org).