Should You Be Impressed By Halma's (LON:HLMA) Returns on Capital?

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. That's why when we briefly looked at Halma's (LON:HLMA) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Halma:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = UK£230m ÷ (UK£1.9b - UK£291m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2020).

Therefore, Halma has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Electronic industry average of 8.4% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Halma's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Halma's ROCE Trending?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has consistently earned 14% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 77% in that time. Since 14% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

In Conclusion...

In the end, Halma has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 177% return they've received over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

While Halma doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform.

