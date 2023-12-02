Impressive results – Israel's Defence Minister on resumption of hostilities against Hamas

Yoav Gallant, Israel’s Defence Minister, said the military was "returning to combat" in full force after Hamas violated a cease-fire agreement with Israel, calling the results of the Israel Defence Forces’ (IDF) offensive "spectacular".

Source: Gallant, quoted by The Times of Israel

Details: Gallant said he ordered the fire to resume Friday morning after Hamas refused to release 15 women and 2 children as part of a truce deal.

Quote: "We are continuing exactly where we left off."

Details: The minister also said he had inspected Gaza from the air and the border area from the ground over the past two days, calling the results of the renewed IDF offensive "impressive".

Quote: "Thousands of terrorists have been eliminated, dozens of headquarters [have been struck], hundreds of terabytes of information are in our hands, hundreds of terrorists have been captured and are being interrogated in Israel."

"An achievement of 110 hostages returning alive, no army in the world has achieved this against a terror organisation. We achieved it because of the strength of the IDF."

Background:

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it had resumed operations against Hamas in the early hours of 1 December as the terrorist group allegedly broke the operational pause.

Since the end of the ceasefire, the Israeli Air Force has carried out airstrikes on about 200 targets in the Gaza Strip.

Later, the Israeli military struck terrorist infrastructure targets in the Gaza Strip.

For reference:

Earlier, it was reported that Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend the temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for the eighth day.

