Imprisoned 31 years, man to go free after doubts emerge in Tampa robbery

TAMPA — A man who has spent three decades in prison for a 1990 robbery case is set to go free after Tampa prosecutors concluded they can no longer stand behind his conviction.

Tony Hopps, 56, has been incarcerated 31 years for a case that involved the robbery of an older couple at the Tahitian Inn Hotel on S Dale Mabry Highway in South Tampa.

Hopps’ conviction was based largely on a photo lineup in which the victims identified him as the person who robbed them. But a recent investigation by the Hillsborough State Attorney’s conviction review unit found problems with the way the lineup was administered. The unit also found new evidence to corroborate Hopps’ alibi for the time the crime occurred.

Prosecutors last week recommended that his conviction be overturned.

“There is no valid evidence to suggest Hopps committed the crime and there is substantial evidence to suggest he did not do it,” Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren told the Tampa Bay Times.

The Innocence Project of Florida shepherded Hopps’ case in court this month once the conviction review unit released its findings.

Hillsborough Circuit Judge Lyann Goudie issued a written order Monday declaring that the new evidence would probably produce an acquittal in a new trial. She vacated his conviction and life sentence.

Hopps was expected to walk out of Hardee Correctional Institution sometime late Monday. He plans to stay with his sister-in-law in Tampa, said Seth Miller, executive director of the Innocence Project of Florida.

“It is a testament to the State Attorney’s commitment to achieving collaborative justice for the wrongfully convicted that we could right a miscarriage of justice even in a case that does not involve DNA,” Miller said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back with TampaBay.com for updates.