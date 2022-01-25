Imprisoned assailant's appeal again rejected

Jan. 24—A St. James man's second appeal to get out of a prison sentence for violently beating an elderly neighbor has been rejected.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday dismissed Jesus Daniel Ibarra's appeal seeking to withdraw his guilty plea in a 2017 assault that left an 80-year-old man with bleeding on his brain and multiple broken bones.

Ibarra, now 23, was high and had a bag of marijuana as he walked by the neighbor, charges said. When the neighbor told him to put the drugs away, Ibarra repeatedly punched and kicked the man.

Ibarra pleaded guilty to felony assault and was originally sentenced to a year in jail.

But a stayed prison sentence was later executed after he used drugs and violated other terms of his probation soon after he was released from jail.

Ibarra sought to withdraw his guilty plea after he was sent to prison until at least December 2024.

Public defender Kathryn Lockwood argued Ibarra did not understand his rights or the consequences of pleading guilty and he did not receive adequate counsel from his former public defender.

Watonwan County Judge Stephen Ferrazzano II denied the petition, finding Ibarra did not prove those claims.

Lockwood appealed, but the Court of Appeals agreed with Ferrazzano.

Ibarra now claims he did not understand that a probation violation would send him to prison. He said he had violated probation with nominal consequences following a juvenile conviction.

Ibarra also said his first attorney did not adequately explain the plea deal or its potential outcomes to him and did not explain all potential defense strategies.

The Court of Appeals ruling noted that Ibarra signed a document that he understood the conditions of the plea deal and sentence. He also told Ferrazzano he had discussed his potential defense with his attorney and understood the plea agreement.

Ibarra also now claims he was not made aware of and would have accepted a different plea deal offer that would have sent him to prison immediately but for a shorter term than he is serving now after violating probation.

But the appeals court found a transcript showing that deal was discussed during a court hearing. The appeals court also concurred with Ferrazzano in expressing disbelief that Ibarra would have chosen a prison sentence over the option that could have allowed him to avoid prison.

It's Ibarra's second unsuccessful attempt to have his prison sentence overturned.

In 2019 he appealed the revocation of his probation, arguing that a prison sentence was not justified after a first-time probation violation. The appeals court rejected that argument as well.