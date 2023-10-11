Imprisoned ex-Sheriff, charged in plot to kill his deputy, gets additional jail time

Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins has been sentenced to additional time in jail.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 6-17 months for the bookkeeping-related charge, which will be served concurrently with his sentence for a murder plot in Wake County.

He was also sentenced to 8-19 months for obstruction of justice. In total, Croom said, Wilkins will only serve an additional six months in jail after his initial sentence for these crimes.

To a courtroom halfway full with Wilkins supporters, Judge Craig Croom spoke of the nuanced nature of Wilkins’ time in Granville.

“I cannot discount what you’ve done for the community, but you are here for what you have done to the community,” Croom said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

In 2019, Wilkins was accused of plotting to kill one of his deputies. In the following weeks, Wilkins was also charged with obtaining property by false pretenses and obstruction of justice for falsifying gun safety and law enforcement training records.

Wilkins had previously been sentenced to 18-24 months in the Wake County Jail for his role in the murder plot. Once his sentence in Wake County is complete, he will be transferred to the Granville County Jail for the remaining six months.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Granville County sheriff resigns, former sheriff indicted over alleged falsified records