Imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins 2023 Nobel Peace Prize

Narges Mohammadi — an Iranian human rights advocate who’s currently serving a 10-year sentence in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison — has won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced Friday.

The 51-year-old vice president of Iran’s Defenders of Human Rights Center has worked for three decades for the rights of women, as well as for the abolition of the death penalty. She’s also a fierce critic of Iran’s hijab and chastity program.

Mohammadi was honored by the committee “for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.”

This year’s prize also recognizes the hundreds of thousands of people who have fought against Iran’s “theocratic regime’s policies of discrimination and oppression targeting women,” the committee said.

Mohammadi, a mother of two, has been arrested by the Iranian regime 13 times and convicted on five different occasions. Altogether, she has been sentenced to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes.

An engineer by trade, Mohammadi was arrested for the first time in 2011 for her efforts to assist incarcerated activists and their families. She was released on bail two years later, but her activism against the death penalty led to her re-arrest in 2015.

In a statement released following Friday’s announcement, Mohammadi said she would “never stop striving for the realization of democracy, freedom and equality.”

Mohammadi is the fifth person to win the Nobel Peace Prize while serving a prison sentence and the second Iranian woman to receive the honor, after human rights activist — and head of the Defenders of Human Rights Center — Shirin Ebadi, who won in 2003.

Today’s honor is an “important reminder that women’s rights are facing a strong pushback, in Iran and elsewhere,” Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, said in a statement shared on social media.

Fellow laureate Malala Yousafzai, a co-recipient of the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize, congratulated the “courageous defender of Iranian women,” adding she hopes the award “further invigorates her campaign and elevates the voices of all Iranian women protesting against a repressive regime.“

With News Wire Services