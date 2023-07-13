Imprisoned — with no conviction? How one word in NC law traps mentally-ill defendants.

A little over a year ago, a senior Superior Court judge in Charlotte reviewed the oldest local cases on the books. Devalos Perkins’ case was among them.

The cases, all involving crimes of various severity, had languished in the system. Around the time of this evaluation, Perkins had just been involuntarily committed to a mental hospital — and his case was stalled yet again.

Despite no verdict in 11 years and no end in sight, the judge decided there was no “undue delay” for Perkins, or the loved ones of the man he’s accused of murdering.

Devalos Perkins' Purgatory

This is the last chapter in a 4-part news series by The Charlotte Observer investigating why a 37-year-old man has spent more than half of his adult life in legal purgatory, stuck between jail and mental health hospitals. Earlier chapters show the journey of the victims’ loved ones toward justice as Perkins is trapped, legally considered perpetually incapable of being put on trial. With no end in sight, prosecutors have yet to prove his guilt. Our investigation reveals how a single word in North Carolina law threatens to keep Devalos Perkins in purgatory forever.