Imprisoned sex offender indicted on nearly 40 charges in new child porn case

Aug. 13—A 62-year-old Dayton man incarcerated for a probation violation was indicted Thursday on nearly 40 charges in a child pornography case.

Richard Edward Newsome is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 26 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 34 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and five counts of possession of criminal tools.

Newsome is imprisoned at the Lorrain Correctional Institution for an apparent violation of his probation for a 2015 conviction in a Montgomery County child porn case. He served a four-year prison sentence and had been released in January 2019, according to online Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction records.

Following his 2015 conviction, Newsome also was designated a Tier II sexual offender, which means that he must register his address every six months with his local sheriff's office for 25 years when he is out of prison.