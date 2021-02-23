Improper storage, use of explosives killed 10 Chinese miners

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers carry a miner who was trapped in a mine to an ambulance in Qixia City in east China's Shandong Province, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Eleven workers trapped for two weeks by an explosion inside a Chinese gold mine were brought safely to the surface on Sunday. (Chen Hao/Xinhua via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — Improper storage and use of explosives caused a massive blast at a gold mine in eastern China that killed 10 people last month, state media reported Tuesday.

A total of 45 people are facing various punishments over the disaster in the city of Qixia in Shandong province, including possible criminal penalties, the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily newspaper said.

The explosion on Jan. 10 released 70 tons of debris that blocked a shaft, disabling elevators and trapping 22 workers underground, prompting a two-week rescue effort that eventually brought 11 survivors to the surface using a newly drilled parallel shaft. One person remains missing.

Among those facing punishment are 28 public officials and 15 officials from blasting, construction and mining companies involved in the work to make the mine operational. Both the mine owner, Shandong Wucailong Investment Co. Ltd., and the city government of Qixia delayed reporting the accident for more than 24 hours in an apparent attempt to avoid penalties.

Direct economic losses from the accident were listed at more than 68 million yuan ($10.5 million).

The lengthy, expensive rescue effort is rare for China’s mining industry, which used to average 5,000 deaths per year.

Increased supervision has improved safety, although demand for coal and precious metals continues to prompt corner-cutting. A new crackdown was ordered after two accidents in mountainous southwestern Chongqing last year killed 39 miners.

Recommended Stories

  • China Is Leader in 5G Transformation: GSMA’s Chen

    Feb.22 -- Sihan Bo Chen, head of Greater China and head of Asia at GSMA, discusses 5G technology, the rollout of the technology in China and the potential for 6G. She speaks exclusively on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open” from the Mobile World Congress Shanghai.

  • Dad-To-Be Killed By Explosion While Building Gender Reveal Device

    Yet another gender reveal involving an explosive device has turned deadly The entire concept of gender reveal parties is bizarre. I mean, gathering your friends and family so you can announce to them what your baby’s genitals are presumably going to look like? Pretty weird, TBH. But in the last few years, these parties have []

  • China’s CCTV and Korea’s KBS Sign Agreement, Potentially Signaling End to Content Ban

    China’s state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) announced late Monday evening that it has signed a strategic partnership in program development and online video with South Korean public broadcaster KBS. The move may be a strong indication of a thaw in tensions between the two countries that have for years left Korean content unofficially banned […]

  • Macau Casino Operators’ Stocks Rally as China Quarantine Lifted

    (Bloomberg) -- Macau casino stocks surged the most in nearly two and a half months after the gambling hub reopened to quarantine-free travel from mainland China.Sands China Ltd. surged as much as 10%, the most since December 2018, and Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. rose much as 12%, its steepest gain since March 20. Shares in Wynn Macau Ltd., Melco International Development Ltd. and MGM China Holdings Ltd. each climbed about 9%. A Bloomberg gauge for the sector’s equities jumped as much as 8.5%, the most since November 10.Macau has gradually been easing quarantine rules on visitors from China, its biggest market, with the final lifting of restrictions on Monday adding to optimism after data showed casino revenue surged last week during the Lunar New Year holidays.“Easing quarantine policy between mainland China and Macau could provide a ground for foot traffic improvement for Macau casinos,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Angela Hanlee. “We now need to watch how the mainland’s policy toward overseas gambling is in March as it does not want Macau to become an infrastructure facilitating that.”The casinos have been recovering from their worst year on record after China began lifting travel restrictions months ago. Still, coronavirus testing and social distancing rules have kept many gamblers away, with gross gaming revenue down 64% from a year earlier in January. Visitor arrivals for that month are due later today.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huawei unveils flagship foldable smartphone for China market

    Struggling under U.S. sanctions, Huawei unveiled a folding smartphone with an 8-inch (20-centimeter) -wide screen Monday to show off its tech prowess but said it will be sold only in China. The Mate X2 highlights the challenges for Huawei Technologies Ltd. after Washington cut off access to U.S. processor chips and Google services. Last year, Huawei fell from the top-selling global smartphone brand to sixth place.

  • HSBC focuses on China as profits fall

    HSBC has unveiled plans to invest an extra $6bn (£4.3bn) in Asian markets such as China and Hong Kong over the next five years, defying critics who accuse it of becoming too cosy with Beijing after backing a crackdown in Hong Kong. The London-based bank plans to focus on wealth management in Asia, where it already makes most of its money, as it reported a 34pc fall in profits to $8.8bn for 2020 as Covid took its toll. "We plan to focus on and invest in the areas in which we are strongest," said chief executive Noel Quinn. The bank, which is already in the midst of plans to cut 35,000 roles, said it would cut further jobs but did not detail exactly how many. It is still exploring options for its US and French retail banking units. Its further push into Asia, particularly in China, had been widely expected. The International Monetary Fund expects China to be the only major economy to expand in 2020 after containing coronavirus.

  • Hong Kong court says Jimmy Lai's bail denied because risk of further offences

    A Hong Kong court said on Tuesday its denial of bail for media tycoon Jimmy Lai, the most high-profile person charged under a new the national security law, was due to the risk of his committing further offences. High Court judge Anthea Pang rejected Lai's latest application last week but only made public the reasons for her decision on Tuesday. The case is being closely watched as it shows how Hong Kong's independent judiciary resolves any conflicts between the security law drafted in Beijing - where courts come under the Communist Party - and the city's common law traditions.

  • Rohingya crisis: UN urges rescue of refugees adrift at sea

    The UN calls for action amid reports of deaths on board the ship adrift in the Bay of Bengal.

  • Chinese Investors Flee European Football After Home Government Policy Change

    Chinese investors are pulling out of European football en masse. In mid-2017 there were upwards of 20 Chinese-owned clubs in Europe. “There are now fewer than 10, and it’s a dwindling number,” said Simon Chadwick (Professor and Director of Eurasian Sport, Emlyon Business School). In recent months, the owners of Inter Milan (Suning Holdings Group), […]

  • How Princess Eugenie's royal baby photo compares to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's

    Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank broke from royal tradition by having their midwife take the photo.

  • Late night hosts mock Ted Cruz's lame post-Mexico photo ops, cheer Trump's tax returns defeat

    Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) finally found a place colder than last week's Texas freeze — and the reception he got from Texans after returning from his truncated Mexican vacation, The Late Show imagined Monday night. "Following the backlash over his trip to Cancun, Sen. Ted Cruz spent the weekend trying his best to help the people of Texas," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. But his "photo op didn't work out too well. Most people just drove away when he tried showing them his vacation photos." But "Cruz tried to be helpful in other ways," he said. "Later he showed Texans how to make frozen margs with the snow in their living rooms." "Sorry, Cruz," but "doing the literal bare minimum for the sake of the cameras" at this point "is the politician version of coming home with flowers the day after Valentine's Day," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "It's not nothing, but your a-- is still sleeping on the couch." "Every detail that comes out of this story is more Ted Cruzier than the last one," like that he invited his college roommate on the family vacation he blamed on his daughters, Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. And "it gets worse, because after Cruz returned we found out he left his dog behind." Also, former President Donald Trump finally lost his tax return battle, and "given the potential charges, the former president could be sent to jail if convicted," Colbert said. "I can't wait to see it all play out in the new Netflix series Orange Is the New Orange." Once New York prosecutors get Trump's tax returns, "we'll finally have the evidence we need to lock Hillary up — or something like that," Jimmy Kimmel joked at Kimmel Live. "Life is funny, isn't it? One day you're building walls, the next they're closing in on you." And the Ted Cruz story "is only getting funnier," he said. "Only Ted Cruz would think he can repair his image by touching a maskless constituent two days after getting off an international flight." "United Airlines announced over the weekend that they launched an investigation into who leaked data about Sen. Ted Cruz's travel itinerary amid media coverage of his trip to Cancun, Seth Meyers said at Late Night. "They're trying to figure out who would have a motive, and they narrowed it down to everybody." More stories from theweek.comTed Cruz says his wife is 'pissed' over leaked Cancun textsTexas racked up a $50 billion energy bill last week. It's not clear who's going to pay it.Michael Cohen predicts Trump tax investigation will end with jail time

  • Meghan Markle wore a $3,490 lemon-print dress for her first appearance since announcing her pregnancy

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second child together. On Monday, the duchess showed off her maternity style at a Spotify event.

  • Kim Kardashian's brand sent free shapewear to a TikToker whose SKIMS review went viral, but the customer still isn't impressed

    After Adriana Barich made a TikTok reviewing SKIMS briefs, the brand messaged her on Instagram and offered to send her more products in a bigger size.

  • GOP Rep. Peter Meijer says he is 'considering' Trump impeachment after Capitol riot

    Rep. Peter Meijer said he was "strongly considering" voting to impeach President Trump after a deadly pro-Trump riot disrupted the Capitol.

  • Far-right lawmaker takes over Oregon GOP in larger US shift

    A far-right senator who has rebelled against coronavirus restrictions and supported protesters who stormed the Oregon Capitol has been elected chairman of the state Republican Party, showing how the GOP is taking a harder-line shift in some states and continuing to support former President Donald Trump. The ascendancy of state Sen. Dallas Heard reflects the bitter frustration felt by Republicans in Oregon, where Democrats dominate the Legislature, governor's office and other statewide offices.

  • Why Michael Che's 'SNL' joke about Israeli vaccinations sparked a debate about anti-Semitism

    Several Jewish advocacy groups have called on Michael Che and 'Saturday Night Live' to apologize for the 'Weekend Update' joke.

  • Mercedes' highest-volume model just got a huge makeover and tons of tech - tour the new C-Class sedan

    The new C-Class is here, and there are some big screens inside. Like, very big - and inspired by the S-Class flagship sedan.

  • Capitol riot suspect blames 'right-wing media' and Trump for her actions

    A suspect charged in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot partially blamed the "right-wing media" for her actions, as conservative news outlets face accusations that they spread misinformation ahead of the violence that left five people dead. In a motion for release to home confinement pending the outcome of her case, filed Saturday, Jessica Watkins said she "fell prey to the false and inflammatory claims of the former president, his supporters, and the right wing media." She did not identify the media outlets by name or give more details about what the claims were that led her to take part in the protest.

  • Texas man charged after storming US Capitol, making death threats against Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and police officer

    Miller tweeted "assassinate AOC" hours after posting pictures of himself storming the Capitol. "Next time we bring the guns," he said in another post.

  • Jews split over storied charity's support for settlements

    Generations of Jews have dropped spare change into the iconic blue boxes of the Jewish National Fund, a 120-year-old Zionist organization that acquires land, plants trees and carries out development projects in the Holy Land. The debate has drawn attention to the fact that the KKL, which owns more than a tenth of all the land in Israel, has been quietly operating in the West Bank for decades, building and expanding settlements that most of the international community considers a violation of international law. A separate New York-based organization, also known as the Jewish National Fund, does not take a position on the settlements and mostly operates within Israel.