'You improperly removed evidence' termination letter to Hope Mills police major alleges

A letter sent last month from the town of Hope Mills to former Police Maj. Bradley Rountree informed Rountree that he was terminated for allegedly removing items from evidence, according to a copy of the Notice of Termination provided Friday to The Fayetteville Observer.

Rountree, who was second in command at the Hope Mills Police Department, was placed on paid administrative leave following “an incident that occurred on Town property on December 12, 2023,” a town official said at the time. The town declined to elaborate.

The Notice of Termination, provided to the Observer on Friday in response to a public records request, is addressed to Rountree from Town Manager Chancer McLaughlin.

Before stating the reason for the firing, McLaughlin notes the date of Rountree’s suspension and that the police major declined to attend a pre-disciplinary conference on Jan. 3.

“During the period of your administrative leave, evidence has come to light indicating that you improperly removed evidence from the evidence locker in the police department,” the letter said in part. “Based on the information which has been presented to me, I have no choice but to terminate your employment with the Town of Hope Mills, effective as of today, January 4, 2024.”

McLaughlin goes on to inform Rountree that he has a right, under town policy, to file a grievance regarding the decision.

“In addition, the Town is willing to offer you a formal name-clearing hearing if you would like to have one,” the letter said in closing.

The incident Dec. 12

While town officials have declined to explain what incident prompted Rountree's suspension, it came the same day a series of 911 calls were made to Cumberland County dispatch requesting medics report to the Hope Mills Police Department.

In the calls, the first of which was made shortly after 4:30 p.m., an officer requested that the fire department respond with lights and sirens to the headquarters building on Rockfish Road.

“We don’t really know what’s going on yet,” the caller said.

Another caller, who identified himself by badge number, requested an ambulance for a 40-year-old male with an altered level of consciousness.

“He is passed out,” the caller said.

In a third call, a woman said an ambulance was needed. It seems from the exchange with the dispatcher that she had called once before, but a recording of that call was not available.

“I think one of the majors was passed — they found him passed out in the bathroom, "she explained. “They don't know what's going on with him.”

Rountree responds

In an emailed statement Friday from Rountree's Fayetteville attorney, David Courie, of the Beaver Courie Law Firm, Courie said that while his client acknowledges the ongoing investigation surrounding his service, it would not be appropriate to "substantively comment on the matter at this time.

"Mr. Rountree remains fully committed to cooperating with the Department and others in the investigation. He recognizes the importance of a thorough and impartial process, and as such, he will respectfully refrain from making any statements that could potentially interfere with the ongoing proceedings," the statement said.

"Moreover, my client emphasizes his unwavering dedication to defending himself against any allegationsthat may arise during this investigation. He firmly believes in the principles of justice and the presumptionof innocence."

In closing, the statement requested privacy and thanked those who have supported Rountree and his family.

"Lastly, Mr. Rountree would like to extend his utmost respect and gratitude to the men and women of theHope Mills Police Department. Having served alongside them, he has witnessed their dedication,professionalism, and unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the community," the statement said.

A spokeswoman for the State Bureau of Investigation said in mid-January that the bureau began an obstruction of justice probe into Rountree on Dec. 18 after receiving a request from the Hope Mills Police Department.

