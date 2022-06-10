Improperly towed camper leads to arrest on felony theft charge

Jun. 10—A pickup spotted towing a camper with its slide out extended while traveling through Kalispell on Monday led to the arrest of a woman on a felony theft charge.

Montana Highway Patrol troopers arrested Crystal Marie Stierns, 33, on June 6 after she stopped at a gas station on U.S. 93. According to court documents, the trooper who approached her initially thought she was trying to correct a "hazardous and dangerous driving situation" created by the extended slide out.

But Stierns lacked paperwork for the camper, court documents said. That's when the trooper noticed the camper was missing license plates. During the course of their conversation, Stierns allegedly admitted not possessing a key to the camper "and did not appear able to get the slide out back in," court documents said.

An investigation revealed that the camper was taken from a lot on Twin Acres Drive, according to the charging documents. The owner told authorities that the camper was taken without permission.

Confronted, Stierns allegedly admitted stealing the camper, which was valued at $41,000.

In the days following her arrest, prosecutors amended the charges against her, saying in court documents that authorities found methamphetamine in her possession. On June 8, she was charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs in addition to theft.

If convicted, Stierns faces a maximum of 10 years in state prison and a $10,000 fine for the theft charge and five years and a $5,000 for drug possession.

