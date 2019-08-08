How to improve your chances against an active shooter: What to know

DETROIT, Mich. – Hiding under a desk might be a natural response to an active shooter in your building, but it may actually increase your chances of being shot.

So say experts who study mass shootings and train people to survive them.

"Basically, what we found was lockdown training, it really does not mitigate casualties, what happens is it actually increases the casualty rates in a room," said Joe Hendry, director of risk assessment for the ALICE Training Institute, a company that trains police officers and others to respond to active shooter situations.

The phenomenon of the mass shooting has grown and changed over the years. So has the thinking on how best to survive one. Experts say that there is no single response that works in every situation because each one is different. Their best advice is to keep your options open, what's known as multioption response.

Those options include evacuating, barricading and attacking — or run, hide, fight as they're often termed.

"The first one is run to get away from the danger," said Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard, whose department trains schools, businesses, churches and others to react to attacks.

Bouchard said anyone with the chance to get out of a building or area with an active shooter should take it immediately and let police confront the shooter. But he acknowledges that's not always possible, especially if a person is several floors up and the shooter is between them and the exit.

In that case, Bouchard said, hiding can help, though it should be thought out in advance. People in a workplace or a school or a house of worship need to know where the exits are, what walls and doors are made of, and plan accordingly.

"Don't go into an all-glass conference room," Bouchard said.

Barricading yourself into a room means more than simply locking the door. It can mean moving furniture in front of the door and covering any windows so the attacker can't see people inside.

Plymouth Township police officers participate in a simulated active shooter during training at the Plymouth Arts and Recreation Complex in Plymouth in Jan., 2017. More

Attack as last resort

When running or barricading in a safe place aren't options, experts say that as a last resort, attacking the gunman can save lives.

"It depends on spacial proximity," said Detroit Police Sgt. Rick McLatcher, who has taught active shooter training to more than 3,500 people in the past four years. "If somebody is near the shooter, you know, within 20 feet, you really almost lose the option to barricade your space unless you happen to be in a separate room and you can close the door."

In that case, it may be best to attack the shooter, using whatever happens to be handy: a pen, a desk chair, a fire extinguisher, etc.

McLatcher said at that range, research shows it's easier for a gunman to shoot someone fleeing in the back than it is to shoot someone who is charging at them.

"If I'm the bad guy, and I'm operating with no resistance, my stress level is lower, my accuracy is higher," he said. "But if somebody is going to charge me, my stress level goes up."

McLatcher said police reviewed security camera video of the 2016 shooting at the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, were 49 where shot dead.

"They found that not a single person offered any physical resistance to that shooter at all, and that's a problem," he said. "Because if you're using a firearm, right, you have you have downtime for reloads, a weapon malfunctions, what have you. The commonly held view is that had anybody offered any physical resistance, they would have shut that guy down. It wouldn't have stopped all the killing, but it would have prevented a lot of it."

Don't be frozen

McLatcher said that the biggest obstacles to be overcome by people caught in an active shooter situation are psychological. Being frozen by fear is a recipe for disaster and undergoing training can help prepare people for when they might be confronted by the situation.