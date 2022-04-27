Here Is How to Improve DeFi Governance Using Ideas from Computational Voting Theory

Jesus Rodriguez
·5 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

As the decentralized finance (DeFi) market evolves, it seems paramount that new and current protocols incorporate more sophisticated governance techniques.

Governance is one of the fundamental building blocks of decentralized finance (DeFi). The ideas of decentralizing and democratizing governance in DeFi protocols are incredibly novel, but the techniques haven’t evolved at the same pace as the rest of the DeFi ecosystem.

Jesus Rodriguez is CTO and co-founder of blockchain data platform IntoTheBlock, as well as chief scientist of AI firm Invector Labs and an active investor, speaker and author in crypto and artificial intelligence.

For all the innovation that we have seen in the DeFi space, most protocols today are governed by decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) that operate using a basic one-token, one-vote model. The simplicity of that model makes it incredibly easy to implement but also creates broad vulnerability surfaces for DeFi protocols. Just as we were writing this article, stablecoin protocol BeanStalk was a victim of a governance attack that resulted in a $182M exploit. This type of attack reflects the fragility of the one-token, one-vote model which, by definition, favors large token holders at the expense of other participants in the protocol.

Fortunately, there is a relatively unknown area of computer science known as computational voting theory that includes plenty of ideas that can be incorporated into next generation DeFi governance models.

A brief history of computational voting theory

Voting theory is an ancient area of mathematics tracing back to Plato’s unfinished book “The Laws” in which the Greek philosopher proposed multi-stage voting as an alternative to the traditional democratic models.

The golden era of voting theory took place during the Enlightenment and the French Revolution, when dogmatic ideas were challenged with science and math. During those years, thinkers Jean Antoine Nicolas de Caritat, Marquis de Condorcet, and Jean-Charles, Chevalier de Borda created methods such as Condorcet criterion or the Borda count, respectively, which have become the foundation of many modern voting systems.

During the 1950s, voting theory received new momentum with the work of economists such as Nobel Prize winner Kenneth Arrow. Arrow’s impossibility theorem has become the cornerstone of social choice theory.

The emergence of multi-agent systems in areas like artificial intelligence (AI) triggered a new wave of research in voting theory. The blockchain space has been an adopter of many novel ideas in voting theory in the form of consensus protocols. Although DeFi has been slow to adopt more sophisticated voting paradigms, we are already seeing modern ideas from computational voting theory making its way into DeFi governance models.

Beyond the 'one token, one vote' Model

Native tokens in DeFi protocols align users with an economic interest in the protocol while also giving them the right to participate in the governance process. This duality of value seems logical but becomes problematic in simpler governance methods like "one-token, one-vote" because large token holders can manipulate proposals to benefit their economic interest.

In general terms, there are two fundamental types of approaches to improve DeFi governance models:

  1. Build token models that decouple the economic interest from the governance participation. Removing this duality can indirectly lower the risk of market manipulation attacks.

  2. Implement more sophisticated voting models that require considerably more resources to manipulate.

There are plenty of ideas in modern voting theory that can be adapted to address these two key points.

1. Quadratic voting

One of the favorite options of the crypto community is quadratic voting (QV). The concept was originally proposed by scientists William Vickrey, Edward H. Clarke, and Theodore Groves but was really popularized by Microsoft Research New England’s economist Glen Weyl. The core QV model enables voters to purchase votes where the price of votes is a quadratic function of the number of votes purchased. When applied to DeFi governance, we can envision that voters will have to spend governance tokens at a cost that grows quadratically relative to the number of votes. Two votes will cost four tokens, three votes will cost nine tokens, etc.

Ideas like QV makes it harder for large token holders to manipulate governance proposals given the increased cost of acquiring votes. Gitcoin has been one of the most prominent projects experimenting with ideas around QV with relatively good results.

2. Holographic voting

A challenge for the "one token, one vote" model in DeFi governance is that all proposals receive the same level of attention regardless of their relevance. This allows large token holders to manipulate important governance decisions since they don’t get the proper attention of the community.

Proposed by Matan Field and several contributors from DAOstack, holographic consensus (HC) tries to curate attention to relevant governance proposals. The core mechanism uses tokens that can be staked to boost attention to relevance proposals. HC also introduces a second token that can be staked to bet on the outcome of a proposal. Token holders that bet on the right outcome get compensated while those voting against will lose their stake. The dual token mechanism drives attention to the important proposals while also ensuring that the economic interest of large token holders is aligned with the community.

3. Proof of participation

An interesting idea that has been outlined by several forward thinkers in the DeFi ecosystem, including Vitalik Buterin, is to limit governance to accounts that are actively participating in the protocol. Imagine a DeFi lending protocol that restricts its governance mechanics to addresses that have actively issued and borrowed loans, have a trading history without liquidations or have even contributed to different governance proposals. Although not bulletproof, this method can significantly limit governance attacks as voters will need to be actively involved in the protocol.

4. Limited governance

A somewhat obvious concept, also outlined by Vitalik Buterin in a recent blog post, is the idea of constraining governance proposals to certain aspects or parameters of a DeFi protocol. For instance, consider an automated market maker (AMM) protocol in which governance proposals are constrained to changing weights within certain ranges in liquidity pools. Similarly, DeFi protocols can introduce time delays between the time an impactful proposal is approved and its implementation, giving the community time to reflect on it and prepare for the impact. This should lower the probability of catastrophic attacks via governance manipulations.

Improved DAO-DeFi governance

The rapid level of innovation and growth in DeFi has challenged some the simplicity of governance models. The current generation of governance models represent an important vector of attacks and market manipulations. Just like voting models have evolved throughout our socioeconomic history, the next phase of DeFi requires more robust governance mechanisms. Thankfully, the answers might already be in the rich history of computational voting theory.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Flexa Expands Payments Suite for Multiple Cryptocurrencies and Wallets

    Flexa said its new feature will allow over 99 digital currencies for payment options.

  • NFT market is gaining attention, but its future needs long-term development: Huobi Research Institute Report

    A new report by Huobi Research Institute has highlighted the increasing attention the NFT market is getting from both inside and outside of the crypto industry; but the market also suffers from dou...

  • Cryptocurrency Firms Push Back Against Proposal to Police Treasury Markets

    The Securities and Exchange Commission rule doesn’t target crypto trading platforms, but the industry fears increased legal risks.

  • Are Crypto ‘Legal Tender’ Laws Even Necessary?

    The Central African Republic, a landlocked country in sub-Saharan Africa and roughly the size of Texas, has passed a law that will integrate crypto into its economy. This makes it the second country after El Salvador to give crypto equal footing among fiat currencies. Crypto will now be accepted for tax payments, and can be used to settle private transactions across the country, Zacko said.

  • Central African Republic adopts bitcoin as an official currency

    Central African Republic has adopted bitcoin as an official currency, the presidency said on Wednesday, becoming the first country in Africa and only the second in the world to do so. Despite rich reserves of gold and diamonds, Central African Republic is one of the world's poorest and least-developed countries and has been gripped by rebel violence for years. A bill governing the use of cryptocurrency was adopted unanimously by parliament last week, said a statement signed by Obed Namsio, chief of staff of President Faustin-Archange Touadera.

  • El Salvador’s Bitcoin strategy continues to lose steam after 7.5 months

    Despite incentives, less than 60% of citizens downloaded the Chivo wallet.

  • EU Crypto Laundering Plans Could Overwhelm Authorities, Bank Regulator Says

    Officials urged lawmakers to think again as they approach the last stage of privacy-busting proposals.

  • Cuba approves cryptocurrency services, requires central bank license

    The Cuban central bank issued regulations on Tuesday for virtual asset service providers, after giving a nod last year to the personal use of cryptocurrencies, a move some experts said could help the Communist-run Caribbean island skirt stiff U.S. sanctions. Cryptocurrencies, which allow financial operations to be carried out anonymously in a decentralized manner, have been used in the past to get around capital controls, as well as to make payments and transfers more efficient. The bank authorization, published Tuesday in the government's official gazette, requires those wishing to use cryptocurrencies to obtain a license.

  • Bitcoin Recovers to $39K as Stocks Rebound

    The correlation between bitcoin and tech stocks has strengthened.

  • Man Sentenced For Brutal 1987 Cold Case Murder Of Michigan Woman After No Contest Plea

    A man has been sentenced more than three decades after a Michigan woman was found murdered in her own kitchen. Patrick Wayne Gilham, 67, will serve 23 to 50 years in prison for the murder of Roxanne Wood, 30, according to Indiana’s ABC 57 News. The sentence comes as part of a plea deal with Berrien County prosecutors in which Gilham pleaded no contest to charges of second degree murder for Wood’s 1987 death. Wood’s friends and family were present on Monday when Gilham addressed the court. “I am

  • Trump Warns of Killer ‘Tomatoes, Pineapples, and Bananas’ in Court Docs

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastWell, this is bananas.According to former President Donald Trump, hurling a fruit at someone can be a lethal act—one that justifies the use of violence to thwart any use of produce as projectile.In transcripts of an October 2021 deposition, filed in court on Tuesday, the twice-impeached former president insisted tomatoes, pineapples, and bananas can be “very dangerous” weapons that justify violent acts of “self-defense.” (Elsewhere in the just-re

  • The space radar company that spotted Russia’s invasion just raised $97m

    Ukraine’s struggle against Russian invaders has been abetted by a steady flow of intelligence from the US government, including commercial satellite imagery, allowing Ukraine’s armed forces to target its enemies most vulnerable points. Capella Space, the only US company providing space radar data to the US, is part of that push. Data collected by its seven satellites, which provide the highest resolution imagery of any private effort, is purchased by US intelligence agencies and armed services.

  • Woodbridge awaits radon results as 117 people with brain tumors now linked to Colonia H.S.

    In less than two months, Al Lupiano developed a list of more than 100 people linked to Colonia High School who have been diagnosed with brain tumors.

  • Study reveals surprising effects vaping has on the brain and heart

    It started as a “safe” alternative to smoking. Over the years, though, panic about just how safe vaping actually is have made headlines time and time again. Back in 2019, the CDC clarified its stance on vaping. The agency admitted that bootleg THC products were likely to blame for vaping illnesses making headlines at the … The post Study reveals surprising effects vaping has on the brain and heart appeared first on BGR.

  • Scientists Found an Ultra-Powerful Space Laser That’s Older Than Earth

    Scientists found a super powerful radio-wave laser, or a megamaser, that was formed when two dense galaxies merged.

  • Watch NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida

    Crew-4 liftoff! NASA's Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins, and ESA's Samantha Cristoforetti are en route to the International Space Station.

  • Watch the Crew-4 mission launch at the crack of dawn in 'Freedom' Dragon capsule

    Update: The launch was successful and they should dock this evening as planned. The International Space Station will receive a few fresh faces tomorrow morning, along with some potentially interesting experiments for on-orbit testing. It will be the fourth crewed mission aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule — this one, dubbed "Freedom," will be launched atop a Falcon-9 very late tonight — technically tomorrow in the wee hours of the morning.

  • This New Gene Editing Tool Targets the Powerhouse of the Cell

    Sangharsh Lohakare / UnsplashGene editing tools like CRISPR have the potential to let us change discrete segments of DNA to treat a host of diseases directly at the root. But there is one genetic frontier scientists have yet to break through: the mitochondria. Passed down from mother to child, mitochondria possess 37 genes in which mutations can give rise to around 300 different metabolic illnesses, like Leigh syndrome (which affects the brain’s role in motor movements) or Pearson syndrome (whic

  • SpaceX Axiom-1 private ISS mission concludes with splashdown off the coast of Jacksonville

    The Crew Dragon Endeavour capsule splashed down Monday afternoon concluding SpaceX's Axiom-1, the world's first all-private mission to the ISS.

  • Not so easy washing your hair in space. Richland astronaut Kayla Barron shows how

    “Now that took some doing!”