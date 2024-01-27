How to improve Ukraine’s military conscription results — 47th Assault Brigade

Dmytro Lazutkin, head of public relations service for the Ukrainian 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade, provided insights on enhancing conscription success in Ukraine in an interview with NV Radio on Jan. 25.

"I think that, in the context of mobilization, it's crucial to elevate the institutional prestige of military service,” Lazutkin said.

“Individuals should understand that it can potentially serve as a social ladder for them. For instance, it can be similar to Israel, where pursuing military service significantly aids in building one's career, particularly in state structures. We should do the same. I think that this recruitment approach… can lead to improvements in both quality and quantity."

David Arakhamia, the leader of the ruling Servant of the People party, announced Ukraine's plans to introduce a military service certificate for individuals of conscription age (27-60 years old). The new system is expected to be operational within four months.

Read also: NV’s Comprehensive Guide to obtaining a military draft deferral in Ukraine

Arakhamia emphasized the importance of "smart conscription" in the military, in which the state will consider the skills, education, and experiences of conscripted individuals.

The Cabinet of Ministers registered a bill in the Ukrainian parliament on conscription issues on Dec. 25, 2023.

The new bill could provide for a Defender of Ukraine certificate, displayed through the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services Diia, including the mobile app.

Read also: Political scientist explains why the Ukrainian conscription system failed

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine