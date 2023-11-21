My Take: Improved broadband in Ottawa County could come sooner rather than later

Over the past decade, many efforts have been made to make broadband available and affordable to all Ottawa County residents. This is not unique to Ottawa County. This has been a nationwide objective hindered by use of flawed data and grant programs that failed to hit the mark for various reasons. Unfortunately, it took the COVID-19 pandemic to shed more light on this issue, nationally and locally.

In 2021, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). These acts were intended to accomplish many things. One of them was making sure that broadband was available to all people throughout the country. As it pertains to Michigan and Ottawa County, specifically, these acts led to the adoption of the Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks grant program (ROBIN) and the Broadband, Equity and Access Deployment program (BEAD).

Doug Weber

In March of this year, Ottawa County, after a unanimous vote by the Board of Commissioners, entered into a letter of intent to partner with 123.Net, for purposes of applying to the State for a ROBIN grant. This grant program was highly competitive. Among the projects considered was Allegan County, who also partnered with 123.Net. Allegan’s grant was awarded. Ottawa’s application came up short when formal announcement of awards was made in June. The ROBIN program requires applicants to match at least 50% of its requested grant with its own capital.

Ottawa committed to use nearly $7.5 million of its ARPA money (a permitted use of ARPA dollars) combined with the capital 123.Net would be putting into the project county-wide. The Ottawa/123.Net grant request was for $16 million to put toward a projected $27 million project. By comparison, Allegan committed over $17 million of its ARPA money to a project valued at over $70 million.

The Ottawa/123.Net project will deploy over 300 miles of fiber throughout the County. Some of this fiber will be used by 123.Net to deliver fiber to the home of between 4,000 and 5,000 homes, but much of it will be used to develop a middle mile, open-access fiber network throughout the county.

Open access means that other internet service providers can join this network to deliver their own service to residents for those who want it. This will create competition among ISPs and give residents a choice from who they wish to obtain their service and help keep costs in check. As part of their proposal, 123.Net also plans to develop a data center in Ottawa, as well as other facilities around the county. A second prong to the county-wide broadband plan is the development of a tower network to facilitate deployment of fixed wireless internet in some of the more rural areas of the county. The county seeks to partner with Tilson Infrastructure for the tower development. It is important to note that deployment of 123.Net’s proposed fiber network helps to accommodate the tower and fixed wireless network that is being planned.

On Nov. 6, the county and 123.Net were notified by the state that a second batch of awards was to come. The Ottawa/123.Net project was at the top of that list. The grant is now in a 45-day public comment period and can become official on Dec. 21, 2023. For that to happen, the county must enter into a formal contract with 123.Net and by way of extension, Tilson Infrastructure, to accept the grant and set the wheels in motion for a potential start of construction in 2024. By the way, Allegan just recently started construction on its project.

This project is highly important to many people around the county, including Chester, Wright, Tallmadge and Olive townships. It is wanted and needed by public safety officials of Ottawa County and the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District. Numerous studies have shown that availability of broadband service leads to increased property values, greater yields and efficiencies in the agricultural community, enhanced public safety, as well as overall economic development.

It's critical that the board of commissioners place this item on its agenda for the Dec. 5 Planning and Policy meeting to meet the deadline to accept the ROBIN grant. Failure to accept the ROBIN grant by the end of the year will likely result in the loss of opportunity to receive this $16 million grant from the state. Without the ROBIN grant, the county could be looking at late 2025 or early 2026 before anything definitive could happen under BEAD and there is no certainty in receiving a BEAD grant, as the program will be highly competitive. Reach out to your local officials and your county commissioners to let them know how important this is to you and that they need to act sooner rather than later.

— Douglas Weber is the president of Urban Wireless Solutions. He is a veteran of the telecommunications industry. He and his team have been consultants to Ottawa County for a number of years on broadband for Ottawa County.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: My Take: Improved broadband could come sooner rather than later