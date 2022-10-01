Improved Earnings Required Before Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Find Their Feet

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) as an attractive investment with its 10.3x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Morgan Stanley could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Morgan Stanley's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 1.7%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 64% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 6.7% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 9.6% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Morgan Stanley is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Morgan Stanley's P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Morgan Stanley maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

