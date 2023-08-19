Improvements being made to prevent prolonged power outages
Crews said the downed trees made getting the power back on a challenge in Durham.
The powerful AMG GT comes in two configurations for 2024, both of which are powered by a handcrafted twin-turbocharged V8.
Botanic Hearth's shampoo and conditioner set will treat your hair to some TLC.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
The data says one thing on the economy, but common sense says another.
Fall is just around the corner, which means now is a good time to make sure you have all of the lawn tools you’ll need once the leaves start falling.
Designed by a skin-care pro, this treatment has Amazon reviewers obsessed — and we have an exclusive code for over 50% off.
Amanda Lemos is confident that her punching power could be the difference, but Zhang has proven she can take it as well as she can give it.
Meanwhile, Google is reportedly planning to "supercharge" Google Assistant with AI that's more like Bard, its algorithm-powered chatbot. One of the more intriguing ones I've stumbled upon is Moemate, an assistant that runs on most any macOS, Windows and Linux machine. Taking the form of an anime-style avatar, Moemate -- powered by a combo of models including GPT-4 and Anthropic's Claude -- aims to supply and vocalize the best answer to any question a user asks of it.
Until wind and solar can bear a larger burden of the nation’s electricity demand, nuclear power could provide a clean source of energy that doesn’t burn fossil fuels. But a new reactor in Georgia, costly and delayed, is hard to celebrate.
Some 'Big Brother' viewers question the fairness of an audio-based competition when one of the houseguests is deaf.
You have just a few more hours to save almost 50% — could over 17,000 five-star reviewers be wrong?
PayPal's new CEO has a tough job ahead of him when he takes the reins from Dan Schulman on Sept. 27.
This garage wall-mounted organizer offers a range of features that make it an essential addition to any DIY enthusiast's toolkit.
The Zenvo Aurora has arrived at Monterey Car Week, and it’s being offered in two supercar flavors by the Danish car builder.
OpenAI, the AI company behind the viral AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, has acquired Global Illumination, a New York–based startup leveraging AI to build creative tools, infrastructure and digital experiences. "The entire team has joined OpenAI to work on our core products including ChatGPT." Global Illumination, launched by Thomas Dimson, Taylor Gordon and Joey Flynn, has been involved in a range of projects since its founding in 2021.
Save big on electric lawn mowers, pressure washers and more.
Viewed today, the vintage sci-fi TV show Lost in Space was a hoot. If your startup’s focused on AI and satellite data streams, listen up! You have just five days left to apply to the Space Domain Awareness Challenge Pitch-off taking place September 19 on the Space Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, which runs September 19–21.
Google today is rolling out a few new updates to its nearly three-month-old Search Generative Experience (SGE), the company's AI-powered conversational mode in Search, with a goal of helping users better learn and make sense of the information they discover on the web. The features include tools to see definitions of unfamiliar terms, those that help to improve your understanding and coding information across languages, and an interesting feature that lets you tap into the AI power of SGE while you're browsing. This feature will become available across Google's AI-generated responses to topics or questions related to certain subjects, like STEM, economics, history and others, where you may encounter terms you don't understand or concepts you want to dive deeper into for a better understanding.
Exchange rate volatility has long been a major headache for cross-border businesses. Historically, companies have sought protection by purchasing foreign exchange (FX) insurance or options, but most of these financial products operate like giant "black boxes", Finofo's co-founder and CFO Charles Maranda told TechCrunch in an interview. Maranda's company aims to provide more transparency and control to users in the opaque FX world, an enormous industry that recorded $156 trillion in global cross-border payment flows last year.
After a competitive showing, the actress decides she's had enough and self-exits the reality show.