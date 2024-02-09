Improvements planned at Mansfield railroad crossing

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has approved safety upgrades at a Mansfield railroad crossing.

Ashland Railway Inc. will install circuitry upgrades at the West Longview Avenue grade crossing by Feb. 7, 2025. The cost estimates for the project total $154,545. The utilities commission will pay $140,000 from the State Grade Crossing Protection Fund. Ashland Railway will pay for any costs exceeding $140,000.

To increase public safety during the construction of the project, local government may seek funding from the utilities commission for the cost of safety improvements such as rumble strips, illumination, improved signage or other enhancements at the project location. Funding for such improvements comes from the State Grade Crossing Safety Fund and may not exceed $5,000 per project.

The utilities commission is responsible for evaluating Ohio’s public grade crossings to determine the need for installing active warning devices. Since the utilities commission began implementing these evaluations, the annual number of train-versus-motor vehicle crashes in Ohio has decreased significantly, from 356 in 1990 to 61 in 2022.

The Ohio Rail Hotline, at 866-814-7245, provides Ohioans with a toll-free resource for all railroad crossing questions. Access the Ohio railroad information system website at gradecrossings.puco.ohio.gov.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Safety upgrades approved for Mansfield OH railroad crossing