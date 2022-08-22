Imran Khan: The cricket hero bowled out as Pakistan's PM

Imran Khan promised voters he could change Pakistan

Imran Khan is a former international-cricket-star-turned-politician who became the first prime minister in Pakistan's history to be ousted in a vote of no confidence.

He was elected in July 2018 promising to fight corruption and fix the economy. But those pledges went unmet and the world's second largest Muslim country was gripped by financial crisis.

By late March 2022 a series of defections had deprived him of his parliamentary majority and the opposition pounced, tabling a motion of no confidence.

Mr Khan sought to circumvent the move by having parliament dissolved and calling a snap election, but the Supreme Court ruled this was in breach of the constitution. On 10 April the vote of no confidence took place and Imran Khan lost, his opponents having secured 174 votes in the 342-member house.

Reports said he had also fallen out of favour with the powerful military, a crucial behind-the-scenes player in nuclear-armed Pakistan.

Imran Khan had hoped to see out a full, five-year term, something no other prime minister had ever done in Pakistan which has a history of coups and military rule.

Opposition supporters celebrated outside the Supreme Court after the court ruled the move to block a no-confidence vote was unconstitutional

He claimed that his political opponents were colluding with the US to bring about regime change because of his policies on Afghanistan, Russia and China. But he provided no evidence of this and Washington strongly denied any foreign interference.

The former PM still commands considerable public support - tens of thousands took to the streets in cities across Pakistan on the night he was ejected from office.

His supporters are once again vowing to do just that following the announcement in August that Mr Khan was to face charges under Pakistan's anti-terror laws. They centre on accusations he made against the police and judiciary of detaining and torturing one of his closest aides.

Change candidate

Back in 2018 the populist Mr Khan painted a vision of a "new Pakistan" as he swept to power after years playing second fiddle to more established parties.

The former cricket captain, now styling himself as a pious anti-poverty reformer, spoke of his dream of building an "Islamic welfare state" where wealth was shared. He made ambitious promises that included reforming the country's tax system and bureaucracy.

Instead, inflation soared, the rupee plummeted and the country became crippled by debt, stoking anger and criticism that Mr Khan had mishandled the economy.

He vowed not to seek International Monetary Fund (IMF) help but ended up negotiating a $6bn rescue bailout to address a balance of payments crisis.

Long one of Pakistan's best-known faces internationally, Mr Khan, 69, struggled for years to turn popular support into electoral gains.

He launched his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 1996 but it wasn't until the 2013 general election that it emerged as a serious player nationally.

Five years later a swing of epic proportions propelled him to power.

The PTI made huge gains in his rivals' Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif's bastion, Punjab province, which holds more than half of the 272 directly-elected National Assembly seats.

Mr Khan was seen as a "change" candidate, whose promise to raise a whole new class of clean politicians chimed with voters disillusioned with the old political order.

Military chief Gen Bajwa (left) and Imran Khan were reportedly at odds over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

But he was also widely viewed as the favoured candidate of the military which - despite denials from both sides - was accused of meddling to turn opinion against his rivals.

Many observers now say his biggest problem is that he has lost the support of the generals who have dominated Pakistan since independence in 1947.

Civilian leaders who have sought to tackle some of Pakistan's root problems have found themselves on a collision course with the establishment in the past.

The PTI leader also found himself short of political friends. Far from cleaning up "dynastic politics", he is accused of sidelining opponents, with many jailed on corruption charges during his tenure. His enemies united to remove him.

Playboy to pious reformer

Imran Khan was born in 1952, the son of a civil engineer. He and his four sisters had a privileged upbringing in Lahore where he was schooled, before he studied at Oxford University.

His talent for cricket emerged during these years and led to an illustrious international career which spanned two decades, culminating in World Cup victory in 1992.

Imran Khan led Pakistan to victory in the 1992 cricket World Cup

In his youth he also developed a reputation as a playboy on the London nightclub circuit, although he denies he ever drank alcohol.

After he led Pakistan to victory in 1992 he retired from cricket and went on to raise millions of dollars to fund a cancer hospital in his mother's memory.

That foray into philanthropy spawned a career in politics - and he shed his celebrity image.

His pin-up looks and private life have made him a favourite of the world's media for decades.

Imran Khan married Jemima Goldsmith, seen here with Princess Diana, in 1995

In 1995, at the age of 43, he married the 21-year-old British heiress, Jemima Goldsmith - the daughter of one of the world's richest men at the time, Sir James Goldsmith. The marriage produced two boys but was dissolved in 2004.

A second marriage in 2015, to journalist Reham Khan, lasted less than a year. The former BBC weather presenter alleges she was bullied by his supporters and wrote a tell-all memoir.

Mr Khan married again in a low-profile ceremony in 2018. His third wife Bushra Watto, a mother of five, was described as his spiritual adviser, and observers say the match plays well with his public shows of devotion to Islam.

'Taliban Khan'

As a politician Imran Khan publicly upholds liberalism, but at the same time appeals to Islamic values and anti-West sentiment.

On his watch, there has seen a significant rise in Islamist militancy in Pakistan, and religious extremists have strengthened their position.

He has been criticised as sympathetic towards the Taliban, and branded "Taliban Khan" by opponents. In 2020 there was an outcry after he called Osama Bin Laden a martyr.

Pakistan - a long-time ally of the West, however reluctant in the "war on terror" - has continued strengthening ties with China under his leadership. It abstained in the UN vote on Russia's invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

Tense relations with neighbouring India, Pakistan's historic rival, did not improve during his tenure.

Mr Khan can point to some successes.

Pakistan's Covid record has been the best in South Asia, and a poverty-alleviation programme made progress.

Providing universal healthcare in two provinces is perhaps his most notable achievement - and could help him in elections which are due by late 2023, but could be called sooner.