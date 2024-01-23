Imran Khan: The cricket star and former PM who is dividing Pakistan

Two years after he was ousted in a no-confidence vote, Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan continues to loom large over the country's upcoming general elections.

Even though the 71-year-old Mr Khan is barred from running, he continues to be a powerful force dividing the South Asian country. For some, he is an anti-establishment hero. To his opponents, he is power-hungry and corrupt.

Mr Khan, who first rose to international fame on the cricket pitch, was elected Pakistan's PM in July 2018, running under his own Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. He promised to fight corruption and fix the economy in the country of 240 million people.

Barely four years in, he was kicked out of office by opponents in parliament, making him the first prime minister in Pakistan's history to be ousted in a vote of no-confidence.

Pakistanis were frustrated that his pledges to build an "Islamic welfare state" went unmet - leaving them to pay through their noses for food. Reports also said Mr Khan had fallen out of favour with the powerful military, a crucial behind-the-scenes player in the nuclear-armed country.

Mr Khan now faces more than 170 legal cases, including charges for corruption and terrorism. He says the charges are a politically motivated attempt to keep him off the ballot.

But he still commands considerable support - tens of thousands took to the streets in cities across Pakistan on the night he was ejected from power. Supporters have also taken the fight to military cantonments after he was arrested in May 2023 for corruption.

That arrest sparked widespread protests that plunged Pakistan deeper into political turmoil at a time when its economy is already on life support. It was later declared illegal, but in August 2023 Mr Khan was taken into custody again after being found guilty of not declaring details about gifts he received in office.

He was sentenced to three years in jail. The conviction bars him from contesting in the national elections on 8 February, but he denies the charges and has appealed.

The latest setback to Mr Khan and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came in January, when Pakistan's top court upheld a decision to strip the party of its cricket-bat symbol, effectively barring it from contesting the polls.

But Mr Khan has shown no signs of wanting to leave politics. The PTI said its candidates are determined to stand in the vote, even if they have to do so as independents. Mr Khan continues campaigning even from jail using an artificial intelligence voice clone.

'Change' candidate

Long one of Pakistan's best-known faces internationally, Mr Khan struggled for years to turn popular support into electoral gains.

In 1996, he launched his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf - which means Movement for Justice. But it wasn't until the 2011 general election that PTI and Mr Khan himself emerged as serious political contenders.

He was seen as a "change" candidate, whose promise to raise a whole new class of clean politicians chimed with voters disillusioned with the old political order.

Seven years later a swing of epic proportions propelled him to power.

PTI made huge gains in Punjab, its rivals' Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif's bastion. The province holds more than half of the 272 directly-elected National Assembly seats.

Mr Khan spoke of his dream of building a "new Pakistan" where wealth was shared. He made ambitious promises that included reforming the country's tax system and bureaucracy.

"I pledge that, God willing, there will be a different kind of governance in Pakistan," he said then.

Instead, inflation soared, the rupee plummeted and Pakistan became crippled by debt, stoking anger and criticism that he had mishandled the economy.

He ended up negotiating a $6bn (£4.75bn) rescue bailout from the International Monetary Fund in 2019 to address a balance of payments crisis.

Mr Khan had hoped to see out a full, five-year term, something no other prime minister had ever done in a country which has a history of coups and military rule.

But by late March 2022, a series of defections had deprived him of his parliamentary majority and the opposition pounced, tabling a motion of no confidence.

Opposition supporters celebrated outside the Supreme Court after the court ruled the move to block a no-confidence vote was unconstitutional

Mr Khan sought to circumvent the move by having parliament dissolved and calling a snap election, but the Supreme Court ruled this was in breach of the constitution. On 10 April the vote of no-confidence took place and Mr Khan lost, his opponents having secured 174 votes in the 342-member house.

He claimed that his political opponents were colluding with the US to bring about regime change because of his policies on Afghanistan, Russia and China, but provided no evidence of this. Washington strongly denied any foreign interference.

Later that year, he was shot and wounded in an attack during a protest rally in the eastern city of Wazirabad. Aides said it was an attempt on his life, but police did not immediately confirm he had been the target.

Many observers say Mr Khan's biggest problem is that he has lost the support of the generals who have dominated Pakistan since its independence in 1947. Shortly after his arrest, Mr Khan singled out the army's chief of staff, Gen Asim Munir, as the man trying to crush PTI.

Civilian leaders who have sought to tackle some of the country's root problems have found themselves on a collision course with the military establishment in the past.

Mr Khan also found himself short of political friends. Far from cleaning up "dynastic politics", the PTI leader has been accused of sidelining opponents, with many jailed on corruption charges during his tenure. His enemies united to remove him.

Playboy to pious reformer

Mr Khan was born in 1952, the son of a civil engineer. He and his four sisters had a privileged upbringing in Lahore where he was schooled, before he studied at Oxford University.

His talent for cricket emerged during these years. It led to an illustrious international career which spanned two decades, culminating in Pakistan's World Cup win in 1992.

In his youth, Mr Khan also developed a reputation as a playboy on the London nightclub circuit, although he denies he ever drank alcohol.

After the 1992 World Cup, he retired from cricket and went on to raise millions of dollars to fund a cancer hospital in his mother's memory.

That foray into philanthropy spawned a career in politics.

In 1995, at the age of 43, he married the 21-year-old British heiress, Jemima Goldsmith - the daughter of one of the world's richest men at the time, Sir James Goldsmith. They have two sons, but the marriage was dissolved in 2004.

A second marriage in 2015, to journalist Reham Khan, lasted less than a year. The former BBC weather presenter alleges she was bullied by his supporters and wrote a tell-all memoir.

Imran Khan married Jemima Goldsmith, seen here with Princess Diana, in 1995

Mr Khan married again in a low-profile ceremony in 2018. His third wife Bushra Watto, a mother of five, was described as his spiritual adviser, and observers say the match plays well with his public shows of devotion to Islam.

Ms Watto later set up a trust that allegedly received land as a bribe from one of Pakistan's top real estate developers. This was what led to the corruption charge that saw Mr Khan arrested in 2023.

Mr Khan was so conscious of reforming his playboy image that during his 2018 campaign, he cancelled an interview with a female Pakistani journalist on his jet - to avoid being seen with her when he disembarked.

'Taliban Khan'

As a politician, Imran Khan publicly upholds liberalism, but at the same time appeals to Islamic values and anti-West sentiment.

On his watch, there was a significant rise in Islamist militancy in Pakistan, and religious extremists strengthened their position.

He has been criticised as sympathetic towards the Taliban, and branded "Taliban Khan" by opponents. In 2020 there was an outcry after he called Osama Bin Laden a martyr.

Pakistan - a long-time ally of the West, however reluctant in the "war on terror" - continued strengthening ties with China under his leadership. It abstained in the UN vote on Russia's invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

Tense relations with neighbouring India, Pakistan's historic rival, did not improve during his tenure.

However, Mr Khan can point to some successes.

Pakistan's Covid record has been the best in South Asia, and a poverty-alleviation programme he launched has made progress. His most notable achievement is probably the provision of universal healthcare in two provinces - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Mr Khan's opponents seem committed to keep him out of the ballot on 8 February, but whether this spells an end to his political career remains unclear - some believe this may even strengthen sympathy for the embattled former PM.