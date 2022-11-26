Imran Khan: First rally by former Pakistan PM since being shot at

Workers installed a bulletproof glass shield on a stage ahead of Mr Khan's appearance in Rawalpindi

Supporters of Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan have gathered for a rally - his first public appearance since being shot at and injured.

Thousands of people are expected in Rawalpindi, where Mr Khan is set to repeat his calls for an early election.

Authorities have laid down roadblocks and urged him to call off Saturday's rally, citing the risk of violence.

One person was killed and several others injured during the attack three weeks ago as Mr Khan led a March.

Mr Khan himself was injured in his right leg and underwent surgery.

He has accused the government of plotting the Wazirabad attack.

Authorities have rejected the accusation and released a video purporting to show a confession from a man they describe as the only suspect in the shooting.

Large crowds are expected at Saturday's rally, described as the climax of Mr Khan's "long march".

Before the event, his PTI party shared footage of his car and other convoys of vehicles heading for Rawalpindi - a city in which Pakistan's army is based.

Workers were pictured installing a bulletproof glass shield ahead of Mr Khan's address.

The former international cricket star was removed from office earlier this year after losing a confidence vote in parliament. He was later disqualified from holding public office.

He has been accused of failing to accurately declare details of presents he received and sold off while in office - including Rolex watches, a ring and cuff links.

Mr Khan denies any wrongdoing and describes the case against him as politically motivated.

Following his ejection from office, he has become a vocal critic of Pakistan's government and its powerful military leadership.

Mr Khan remains very popular in the country and attracts large turnouts at his rallies.

The government has repeatedly said it will hold a national poll next year, as planned.

Pakistan has a long history of deadly political violence. In the most high-profile case, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated at a public rally in 2007.