Imran Khan: Former Pakistan PM jailed another 14 years for graft

Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been sentenced to 14 years in prison, a day after the former Pakistani prime minister was jailed to 10 years.

Khan, who was ousted by his opponents as PM in 2022, is already serving a three-year jail term after being convicted of corruption.

On Tuesday he was sentenced to 10 years for leaking state secrets, and on Wednesday jailed another 14 in a separate graft case.

Khan has said the numerous cases against him are politically motivated.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.