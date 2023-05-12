Imran Khan granted bail following court ruling

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan is escorted by police officers as he arrives to appear in a court, in Islamabad, Pakistan - Anjum Naveed/AP

Imran Khan was freed on bail and given broad protection from arrest until at least Monday in a court ruling seen as a victory over Pakistan's government and military.

Islamabad's high court said the former cricketer should be allowed out, days after his arrest in a corruption case triggered nationwide violence.

Judges also ruled he could not be detained until at least Monday in any of the barrage of other cases levelled against him since he was ousted from power 13 months ago.

Some 3,000 supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have been arrested and 10 killed in street clashes, after they attacked state and government facilities in protest at his arrest earlier this week.

Mr Khan's arrest was the latest twist in a long-running confrontation with the government and military, who he blames for ousting him in a foreign-backed conspiracy last year.

As Mr Khan waited for crowds to clear so he could leave the court and travel to Lahore, he renewed outspoken attacks on the army chief who he alleges is meddling in politics and trying to silence him.

He said: “It’s not the security agency, it’s one man — the army chief.

“There is no democracy in the army. The army is getting maligned by what is happening right now - and sadly the events that have happened when I was inside, I only found out afterwards - the army is getting maligned because of one man.”

Imran Khan supporters pray after hearing the court decision, in Lahore, Pakistan - K.M. Chaudary/AP

Mr Khan has mounted a serious challenge to the government which replaced him and he claims he has been hit by a slew of charges to try to silence him and prevent him regaining power.

Analysts said his victory may prove to be only temporary. He still faces many charges and the government and military are likely to redouble attempts to remove him from the political arena.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said at a cabinet meeting there was a “genuine corruption case” against Mr Khan, “but the judiciary has become a stone wall protecting him.”

Mr Khan is accused of offences including inciting violence and threatening police and government officials. A new terrorism charge was filed against him on Thursday for allegedly inciting his followers to violence after his arrest.

He also faces at least three graft cases, including accusations from the National Accountability Bureau that he accepted millions of dollars worth of property in exchange for providing benefits to a real estate tycoon. He has denied any wrongdoing.

