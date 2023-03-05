Imran Khan’s house raided by police during attempted arrest

Samaan Lateef
·2 min read
Supporters of the former prime minister surround police as they arrive at Imran Khan’s house - ARIF ALI/AFP
Imran Khan's house was swarmed by police as they attempted to arrest the former Pakistan prime minister.

Officers from the capital, Islamabad, arrived at his home in the eastern city of Lahore on Sunday but were unable to find him. Mr Khan is facing charges of corruption and is accused of failing to declare gifts received during his time in office or the profit made from selling them.

“A team of Islamabad police has arrived in Lahore to arrest Imran Khan to comply with the court orders,” Islamabad police said.

“Imran Khan is reluctant to surrender - the Superintendent of Police had gone into the room but Imran Khan was not present there.”

Tensions were running high during the prolonged incident at his house in Zaman Park, in Lahore
Mr Khan was ousted in April 2022 in a confidence vote after being in power for four years. He remains highly popular, with his fan base growing after holding mass rallies pushing for early elections. As police cordoned off Mr Khan’s Zaman Park residence, in Lahore, to take him into custody, hundreds of his supporters and party workers went to prevent his arrest.

“Imran Khan is our redline. We won’t allow you to arrest him,” they shouted at the police.

Mr Khan has been recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg after an assassination attempt in November 2022. He was speaking at an anti-government protest in the eastern city of Wazirabad when shots were fired, with one striking his shin.

The cricketer-turned-politician  has been barred from holding public office after the top election tribunal found him guilty of unlawfully selling gifts from foreign dignitaries and heads of state. Government officials must declare all gifts but are allowed to keep those below a certain value. He is accused of skipping a hearing on the charges multiple times.

Police storm the building but were unable to find the former Pakistan cricketing legend
Fawad Chaudhry, senior leader of Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party, said: “There are 74 cases against Imran. It is humanly not possible for any person to appear in court in all these cases.

“The government wants Imran Khan to go to court so that terrorists can target him again and postpone the upcoming general elections in Punjab,” he said, referring to elections in April for provincial assemblies.

Khan later spoke to party workers in his Zaman Park house, in Lahore, where police remained outside. “I am being summoned in fake cases and the nation should know about them,” he said.

“It will be a bad omen for the country if the nation does not stand against the corrupt rulers.”

