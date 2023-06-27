Imran Khan: Pakistan army sacks three officers over May protests

Thousands of Imran Khan supporters took to the streets following the brief arrest of the former Pakistani prime minister on 9 May

Pakistan's army has fired three senior officers for their conduct during protests following the May arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The rare public announcement did not name the officers, only saying that they failed to protect army properties.

Pakistan's powerful military wields massive political influence and Mr Khan's supporters blame it for his removal as prime minister.

Mr Khan was arrested on corruption charges, sparking nationwide unrest.

Thousands of Mr Khan's supporters tore through military buildings across the country, setting them on fire, including the house of an army general. At least eight people died in the protests.

More than 5,000 people were arrested after the incident, although most were later released.

Friend to foe: How Imran Khan took on Pakistan's army

How the Pakistani military feel about Imran Khan

But more than 100 people - including civilians - are still on trial in military court following two inquiries led by major generals.

"We had to find out what had gone wrong," said Major General Ahmad Sharif Chaudry at a press conference on Monday where the sackings were announced.

Fifteen other officials have been punished, he added.

He said that several relatives - including wives - of army officers are among those facing trials for allegedly aiding and abetting the violence.

He did not say how many of those on trial are civilian or military officials, only that they "have the right of access to civil lawyers" as well as the right of appeal.

Human rights groups have voiced concerns over the unfairness of trying civilians in military courts.

Amnesty International said that civilians who are tried in military courts in Pakistan experience a lack of due process, transparency, and are subject to coerced confessions in "grossly unfair trials".

Three petitions against the trial have been filed in Pakistan's Supreme Court, including by Mr Khan's political party.

The army has accused the leaders of Mr Khan's PTI party - of premeditated arson, naming the 70-year-old former prime minister in at least two criminal cases over the protest.

Mr Khan, who much of the public views as a political outsider untouched by corruption, was ousted from power last year in a vote of no confidence.

Since then, Mr Khan had repeatedly locked horns with the Pakistani military, accusing them of engineering his removal from office -- accusations that the army denies.

For decades, the military - either directly or through civilian governments - has held a firm grip over how the country is run.