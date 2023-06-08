Imran Khan’s Party Defectors Announce New Political Group

(Bloomberg) -- A group of politicians that recently quit former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political party announced a new group, in a jolt to the embattled leader who is confronting the powerful army and facing multiple court cases including abeting to murder.

Jahangir Khan Tareen, once considered the closest aid to Khan, will lead the Istehkam Pakistan Party, he announced at a news conference on Thursday. It is not known yet how many defectors, who mainly deserted Khan after the May 9 attacks on military properties, have joined Tareen.

