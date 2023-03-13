Imran Khan Seeks to Skip Pakistan Court Hearing on Hiding Funds

(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s former premier Imran Khan is seeking permission from the High Court to skip a hearing where he would have been charged for selling state gifts when he was in power.

Most Read from Bloomberg

His lawyer Khawaja Harris said the former cricket star will seek another exemption from the court. Khan and his lawyers have repeatedly warned of threats to his life, saying it’s a key reason for him to miss proceedings. In November, Khan, 70, was shot in the leg during a rally in central Punjab province.

Khan has been skipping court proceedings since February when Judge Zafar Iqbal formally laid out charges against him for concealing earnings from selling state gifts. The judge last month issued a non-bailable arrest warrant to compel him to attend. Courts in Pakistan cannot level formal charges if the accused is not present.

A High Court in Islamabad eventually suspended the warrant on Khan’s request lat week and ordered him to show up in the lower courts after police failed to arrest him at his home in Punjab and supporters vowed to take to the streets.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.