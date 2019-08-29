Imran Khan to sound sirens to summon Pakistanis to noon protest over Kashmir

Imran Khan asked Pakistanis to 'stop whatever you are doing and come out on the road to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people' - AFP

Pakistanis have been urged to come onto the streets at noon Friday amid blaring sirens and renditions of the national anthem, as Imran Khan called for a mass display of solidarity with Kashmir.

Sirens and the national anthem will be sounded at midday to summon people out of their homes and workplaces to mark what will become a weekly “Kashmir hour”, the military's information wing has said.

The mass demonstrations are being staged protest against Delhi's abolition of autonomy for Indian-administered Kashmir.

Indian forces have imposed a strict curfew and communications blackout to try to snuff out protest in the territory.

The former cricketer said: “We must send a strong message to Kashmiris that our nation stands resolutely behind them. So I am asking all Pakistanis for half an hour tomorrow stop whatever you are doing and come out on the road to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.”

Srinagar in India-administered Kashmir remains tense after more than three weeks of lockdown

The mass mobilisation is part of Pakistan's attempt to highlight events in Kashmir as it tries to court international opinion to intervene.

Mr Khan has said he will speak before the United Nations general assembly next month to press the issue.

Pakistan's denunciations of India have so far met a muted response, with some countries Islamabad had counted as allies declaring India's move is an internal matter. India's trading might, and Pakistan's long-standing diplomatic isolation for its sponsorship of militants have made it difficult for Islamabad to gain traction, diplomats say.

Tensions between Islamabad and Delhi have been high since February air strikes by Delhi after Narendra Modi's government sought revenge for a suicide bombing claimed by Pakistan-based militants.

They rose further after the August 5 decision to revoke Kashmir's self rule. Kashmir has been divided between the two countries since independence, and has been the spark for two major wars and countless clashes between the arch-rivals.

Mr Khan's calls for protests came as the Pakistani military announced earlier Thursday the testing of a surface-to-surface ballistic missile, with the army's spokesman saying the weapon was "capable of delivering multiple types of warheads".