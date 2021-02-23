Imran Khan visits Sri Lanka as Muslims demand burial rights

  • Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, walks with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa upon his arrival in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Khan is in Sri Lanka for a two day official visit. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
  • Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan inspects a Guard of Honor upon his arrival in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Khan is in Sri Lanka for a two day official visit. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
  • Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, walks with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa upon his arrival in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Khan is in Sri Lanka for a two day official visit. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
1 / 3

Sri Lanka Pakistan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, walks with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa upon his arrival in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Khan is in Sri Lanka for a two day official visit. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday as Muslims protested near the president's office demanding that the government allow people who die of COVID-19 to be buried instead of cremated.

Sri Lankan Muslims hope Khan will take up the burial issue when he meets his counterparts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Khan is to meet with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his older brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, during his two-day visit.

As Khan, the prime minister of Muslim-majority Pakistan, began his visit, about 2,000 protestors gathered near the president’s office in Colombo demanding that burials be allowed for Muslims who die of COVID-19.

“He knows the situation and we think he will take up the issue with the Sri Lanka president and prime minister,” opposition lawmaker Mujibur Rahman said by telephone.

He said the government continues to defy calls for burials despite a pledge two weeks ago by Mahinda Rajapaksa to permit them. So far, the government has not allowed them.

Khan earlier welcomed Rajapaksa’s assurance in a tweet.

Sri Lanka is a predominantly Buddhist country where it is customary for Buddhists and Hindus, the second largest religious group, to cremate the dead. Muslims make up about 7% of the country’s 22 million people.

The government has required cremation of all people who die from COVID-19, saying the virus in human remains could contaminate underground water.

Muslims and non-Muslims have protested the rule over the past year, calling it unscientific and insensitive of Muslim religious beliefs. The United Nations and the United States have also raised concerns with the government.

The World Health Organization and Sri Lankan doctors’ groups have said COVID-19 victims can either be buried or cremated.

Sri Lanka has reported 80,516 coronavirus cases, including 450 deaths.

Recommended Stories

  • India-China dispute: Blogger detained for demeaning soldier 'heroes'

    The blogger, who has 2.5 million followers, is just one of six detained for remarks on the border clash.

  • Oath Keeper withdraws claim she met with Secret Service before U.S. Capitol attack

    A leader of the far-right group Oath Keepers who is charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol reversed her story on Monday about having met with Secret Service agents in Washington on the day of the insurrection. Jessica Watkins, 38, had said in court papers over the weekend that she had traveled to Washington to provide security for the march, had received a VIP pass to then-President Donald Trump's rally and had met with the Secret Service. But in a filing on Monday, Watkins' attorney said she had merely spoken with some agents while passing through a security checkpoint.

  • New Sri Lanka Covid case on eve of West Indies tour

    Sri Lankan fast bowler Lahiru Kumara tested positive Monday for coronavirus on the eve of the team's departure to the West Indies for a tour already delayed by the virus.

  • Mexican president slams audit flagging cost of airport cancellation

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday attacked an official report saying the cost of his 2018 cancellation of a new Mexico City airport started by the previous administration was much higher than his government had asserted. Mexico's Federal Audit Office (ASF) said it estimated that canceling the partly-built airport on the city's eastern flank cost nearly 332 billion pesos ($16 billion), or 232 billion pesos more than the transport ministry stated in April 2019. "I would like them to explain that figure," Lopez Obrador told a news conference.

  • Peshawar wins high-scoring PSL game against Multan

    Englishman Tom Kohler-Cadmore struck a half century on his debut in the Pakistan Super League and led Peshawar Zalmi to a six-wicket win over Multan Sultans on Tuesday. Kohler-Cadmore’s 53 off 32 balls led Peshawar to its highest-ever chase in the PSL — 197-4 — with an over to spare. Young Haider Ali finished off the game quickly by smashing a quickfire unbeaten 25 off only eight deliveries.

  • Cuban migrant boat capsizes after 16 days at sea

    The Martin County Sheriff's Office said officials received calls on Sunday (February 21) of a "distressed vessel" trying to reach the shore in St. Lucie County.While on their way to the scene, a wave hit the vessel causing it to capsize.Authorities and civilians helped rescued the six men and two pregnant women, the sheriff's office said, adding they were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition."Federal authorities will now determine if any further immigration action will be taken," the office wrote on their Facebook page.

  • Indian pharma firms go local seeking to end reliance on China

    Indian drug companies are looking to local makers of so-called active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) or trying to make them in-house in a bid to end their reliance on China as ties between the two countries soured after a deadly border clash last June. Though India is known as the pharmacy of the world for its massive production capacities of both generic drugs and vaccines, China accounted for half of its API needs in 2019 from nearly nothing three decades ago, industry data shows. Executives at India's Cadila Healthcare, Cipla, Sun Pharmaceutical and ‎Biocon said on Tuesday they were aggressively working on reducing the dependence on the richer rival for raw materials.

  • Obituary: Yamani, the Saudi oil minister who brought the West to its knees

    Saudi Arabia's Sheikh Zaki Yamani, the embodiment of the ascent of Arab petroleum power and the face of the 1973 oil embargo that brought the West to its knees, has died. Yamani was a witness to the 1975 murder of the Saudi king who had plucked him, a non-royal, from obscurity to be oil minister. Later the same year Yamani was kidnapped at an OPEC meeting by Ilyich Ramirez Sanchez, known as Carlos the Jackal.

  • This is Biden’s golden opportunity to de-program Trump sympathizers

    The 46th president can oppose publicity stunts like Trump’s upcoming CPAC speech by ushering in a new age of ‘Biden Republican’ before it’s too late

  • Bitcoin plunge drags Tesla down

    A big drop in the price of bitcoin Tuesday is fueling fears a recent buying frenzy had pushed the value of the notoriously volatile asset far beyond where it should be.The world's biggest cryptocurrency was in the throes of its biggest daily plunge in a month, sparking the liquidation of leveraged bets and a sell-off across the cryptocurrency world.Tesla was also caught up in the whirlwind. Shares of the electric car maker took a hit Tuesday, as the plummet in bitcoin takes the shine off Tesla's recent $1.5 billion bitcoin investment. With that gamble now worth much less, the stock is under pressure - erasing all of its gains for the year – shaving more than $110 billion of market value and some $20 billion from CEO Elon Musk’s net worth. Nerves have gotten the best of bitcoin buyers since it hit a record high Sunday of more than $58,000. Since then it has lost over 20 percent of its value, trading one point at about $46,000 on Tuesday. Rising government bond yields have recently knocked the wind out of riskier assets on Wall Street and bitcoin is one of the riskiest of them all. The stampede away from bitcoin only intensified by investors dumping purchases made with borrowed money. Adding to the pressure: comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who on Monday said the digital currency was extremely inefficient at conducting transactions and was a highly speculative asset. Even with Tuesday's plunge, bitcoin is still up 60 percent so far this year.

  • Modified COVID-19 vaccines may get nod from FDA without repeating full trials

    COVID-19 vaccines adapted for new coronavirus variants can receive authorization from the Food and Drug Administration without repeating full clinical trials.

  • 'Nazi' used improvised flamethrower to attack indigenous family in Australia

    A manhunt is underway after a man emblazoned with a swastika used an improvised flamethrower to attack an Aboriginal woman and her daughter in Australia. On Tuesday police in Perth, Western Australia, released a composite image of the man showing a white Nazi symbol painted backwards on his face at the time of the attack. The man was also captured by security cameras in the area dressed almost entirely in black, with the exception of what appeared to be an oversized red neck tie adorned with several white swastikas. At around 6.20pm on Saturday in the southern Perth suburb of Gosnells, the attacker approached the 40-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter, shouting racist abuse before using a deodorant can and cigarette lighter to spray fire at them. The woman sustained minor burns to her arm and the attacker fled on foot. Detective Senior Sergeant Sean Bell, of the State Security Investigation Group, said police were treating the attack as racially motivated, and described the assault as “atrocious”. Det Snr Sgt Bell said the flamethrower attack was “random and cowardly”, targetting a mother and daughter who were “simply going about their daily business”. “The potential for serious injury was definitely there, it was just fortunate enough he didn’t get close enough to do that,” he said. “Any assault on a mother and her daughter simply going about their lawful business trying to get something to eat for dinner is atrocious... When you add in the racial element it is certainly not tolerated by society and we treat it very, very seriously. Det Snr Sgt Bell added that all available resources have been allocated to track down the man. “Someone in the community knows who this person is and we are asking that member of the community to contact us and assist in identifying this person,” he told a media conference on Tuesday. Police said there was nothing at this stage to link the man to a specific Neo Nazi gang or a white supremacist group, but investigations are ongoing. The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) warned in its 2019-2020 Annual Report that the 2019 Christchurch attack “continues to be drawn on for inspiration by right-wing extremists worldwide”. “These groups are also becoming ideological: more aware of and committed to specific dogmas, philosophies and views… The Covid-19 pandemic has been used by Right-wing and issue-motivated extremists to promote their views. "They are seeking to exploit social and economic dislocation; and their extremist ideology has been spreading more quickly and widely as Australians spend more time online engaging with like-minded individuals.” The Report also stated that in 2019-20, extreme right-wing individuals comprised around one third of all ASIO counter-terrorism investigative subjects. Perth was home to the notorious Australian Nationalist Movement, which burned down five businesses owned by families of Asian descent, and bombed another, in 1988 and 1989. In 1990 the leader of the ANM, which used overtly fascist imagery and slogans, Jack van Tongren, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for 53 offences. He was released in 2002, and in 2004 three Chinese restaurants were firebombed in Perth, and fascist posters were glued to synagogues and businesses owned by families of Asian descent. Mr van Tongren received a two-year prison term in relation to these attacks, suspended on the provision he leave the state of Western Australia. His movement was dissolved in 2007.

  • Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue among TD Wire’s top free agents of 2021

    The Baltimore Ravens will have to work fast if they want to return Yannick Ngakoue or Matthew Judon as both are top free agents this year.

  • Analysis: How rich is Saudi Arabia? Kingdom does the math in balance sheet overhaul

    The kingdom is working on creating a consolidated balance sheet of its assets and liabilities which will include items currently kept off the oil-rich economy's books, including the investments and debts of its powerful sovereign wealth fund. "The main purpose of this programme is to have a financial equivalent of an MRI of the government balance sheet," a Finance Ministry spokesman told Reuters, adding that it would include assets and liabilities that are currently "off-balance sheet". Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman has put Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund, at the centre of reforms aimed at diversifying the economy of the world's top oil exporter away from fossil fuel.

  • Philippines approves Sinovac vaccine but not for all health workers

    The Philippines has approved Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, but will not give it to healthcare workers at risk of exposure due to its varying levels of efficacy, its Food and Drugs Agency (FDA) said on Monday. Late-stage trial data of Sinovac's vaccine showed it had a lower efficacy when used for healthcare workers exposed to COVID-19 compared with healthy individuals age 18-59, said FDA chief Rolando Enrique Domingo. The Philippines has about 1.4 million health workers.

  • Biden marks 'heartbreaking milestone' of 500,000 coronavirus deaths

    President urges Americans to 'remain vigilant' against virus in White House remarks

  • EPA changes stand, sides with ethanol industry in court case

    The federal government announced Monday that it will support the ethanol industry in a lawsuit over biofuel waivers granted to oil refineries under President Donald Trump's administration. The Environmental Protection Agency said it is reversing course and will support a January 2020 decision by the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a lawsuit filed by the Renewable Fuels Association and farm groups. The lawsuit is headed to arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court this spring.

  • India’s Largest Bank Joins JPMorgan’s Blockchain Payments Network

    Liink, JPMorgan’s blockchain banking network, is based on a fork of Ethereum.

  • Suriname begins coronavirus vaccination campaign with donated doses

    Suriname launched a coronavirus vaccination campaign on Tuesday with a small batch of donated doses, as the South American nation seeks a steady supply of inoculations. It hopes to bring in 400,000 doses by the end of the year. It began the inoculation effort with 1,000 doses provided by Barbados and is expecting to receive a donation of 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India as early as this week, Public Health Minister Amar Ramadhin said.

  • Supreme Court ends 12-year Fort Worth legal battle over $100 million in church property

    An Episcopal diocese that broke from the national church will retain $100 million in property in the Fort Worth area after a 12-year legal battle.