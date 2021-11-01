Will Imricor Medical Systems (ASX:IMR) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Imricor Medical Systems (ASX:IMR) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Imricor Medical Systems' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In June 2021, Imricor Medical Systems had US$16m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$16m. Therefore, from June 2021 it had roughly 12 months of cash runway. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Imricor Medical Systems' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Imricor Medical Systems doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$791k in the last twelve months. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by a very significant 61%. Oftentimes, increased cash burn simply means a company is accelerating its business development, but one should always be mindful that this causes the cash runway to shrink. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Imricor Medical Systems Raise Cash?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Imricor Medical Systems shareholders should already be thinking about how easy it might be for it to raise further cash in the future. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Imricor Medical Systems has a market capitalisation of US$145m and burnt through US$16m last year, which is 11% of the company's market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

So, Should We Worry About Imricor Medical Systems' Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Imricor Medical Systems' cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 4 warning signs for Imricor Medical Systems (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

