In coronavirus pandemic, the faithful pray alone, but together in spirit

In the face of a potentially catastrophic pandemic, the hashtag #PrayTogether has circulated widely throughout the world of social media and beyond, even projected onto the world-famous statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro. But the same pandemic is making the logistics of praying together — in one place, not cyberspace — complicated, or impossible. With no end to social distancing measures in sight, the coronavirus pandemic has forced religions centered on community to rethink the way they practice their faith and the role that spiritual leaders play in daily life.

Like other sectors of society, both local and large-scale religious celebrations have been put on pause, even as billions of people prepare to celebrate Easter, Passover and Ramadan next month.

St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City — usually swarming with pilgrims — has been eerily quiet as Italy battles the worst outbreak outside of China, with over 41,000 total cases as of Thursday.

The Vatican's Saint Peter's Square on March 11, a day after it was closed to tourists.

In Mecca — Islam’s holiest city — Saudi Arabia has suspended the holding of daily prayers and the weekly Friday prayers in the arena outside the walls of the Grand Mosque.

And on Thursday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a primetime speech urging his 1.3 billion citizens to “avoid crowds and stay at home,” even as hundreds of thousands of Hindus prepare to travel to the northern state of Uttar Pradesh next week for a nine-day celebration of Ram, one of the religion’s most important gods.

“The cancellation of public celebrations is going to the heartstrings of all sectors of the faithful,” John Quaglione, deputy press secretary of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brookly, told Yahoo News. The Diocese of Brooklyn, which includes Queens and is home to 1.5 million Roman Catholics, has suspended all public church services “until further notice.”

“Weddings are being canceled, baptisms are being cancelled. We have communions being canceled.”

Celebrations of Easter Sunday by the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics will also be scaled back. The Vatican announced that its Holy Week and Easter services next month will be held without public participation — a move believed to be unprecedented in modern times.

“It’s going to definitely be different this year,” Quaglione said.

The pope’s weekly public audiences have been suspended but are being live-streamed by the Vatican.

Likewise, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the National Muslim Task Force on COVID-19 urged Muslims to self-quarantine, and for religious counseling “and similar services” to move to the web.

“Moving these services to virtual platforms fulfills a communal need while limiting the possibility of harms occurring from the lack of social distancing,” the organizations said in a statement on Wednesday.

“I think it’s fair to say that every single Reform synagogue that I know of has gone online,” Rabbi Jeffrey Salkin, a Reform rabbi of Temple Solel in Hollywood, Florida and columnist for religionnews.com, told Yahoo News. “It’s almost as if the internet and its associated apps and programs and platforms has been a very effective dress rehearsal for a time of great emotional and spiritual need.”

With synagogues temporarily closed, Salkin has seen an uptick in followers as services and classes have moved to online platforms like Facebook and Zoom. But he wonders about the lasting damage this transition could have on religious communities.

“The question that I have, and that everyone has, is whether this will so transform the way we do things as to be not only transformative, but in the long-run damaging,” Salkin said. “If people determine that the online world is meeting their needs, they will have less need for the in-person world. And religious communities thrive on people being together not virtually, but physically.”