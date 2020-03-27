In reversal, Trump uses Defense Production Act to force GM to make ventilators

WASHINGTON — President Trump on Friday ended nine days of equivocating over whether to deploy the Defense Production Act, announcing that he would use his presidential powers under the legislation to compel General Motors to produce ventilators for the U.S. medical system.

The White House released a statement by Trump saying he had signed a memorandum instructing the Department of Health and Human Services to “use any and all authority available under the Defense Production Act to require General Motors to accept, perform, and prioritize Federal contracts for ventilators.”

In invoking the act, Trump blamed GM for the delays.

“Our negotiations with GM regarding its ability to supply ventilators have been productive, but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course,” Trump said. “GM was wasting time. Today’s action will help ensure the quick production of ventilators that will save American lives.”

In a statement published on its website, GM affirmed its ability to meet the demand: “Depending on the needs of the federal government, Ventec and GM are poised to deliver the first ventilators next month and ramp up to a manufacturing capacity of more than 10,000 critical care ventilators per month with the infrastructure and capability to scale further.”

Less than 24 hours earlier, Trump had downplayed the need for the crucial medical equipment, which is used to help the most ill patients suffering from respiratory failure due to the coronavirus. Appearing on Fox News Thursday night, the president dismissed calls by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his state to receive 30,000 more ventilators on top of the 7,000 or so they currently have.

“I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators,” Trump said. “You go into major hospitals sometimes, and they’ll have two ventilators. And now, all of a sudden, they’re saying, Can we order 30,000 ventilators?”

President Trump signing the $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package bill. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters) More

By Friday morning, Trump’s tone had changed. A little less than an hour before noon he tweeted that General Motors “said they were going to give us 40,000 much needed Ventilators, ‘very quickly’. Now they are saying it will only be 6,000, in late April, and they want top dollar.”

The president threw in a few personal digs at GM CEO Mary Barra, and added in another tweet, “General Motors MUST immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!!”

Trump added in another auto company that has expressed interest in making ventilators. “FORD, GET GOING ON VENTILATORS, FAST!!!!!!” he wrote.

It was a head-spinning reversal by the president from his statements the evening before, and came after more than a week of confusing and contradictory statements by Trump about his intention to use the Cold War-era legislation.

The Defense Production Act, or DPA, allows the president to compel private industries to produce products deemed necessary for the nation’s defense.

Officials at HHS were reported to be thinking about using the act as early as late February, a month ago. But at that time, Trump was downplaying the risk of the virus, which set the tone for the rest of the government.

“Because of all we’ve done, the risk to the American people remains very low,” Trump said on Feb. 27. He promised that the 15 cases in the U.S. “within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.”