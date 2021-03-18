In the 'cancel culture' debate, the battle over a Black high school named for a KKK grand wizard still resonates

David Knowles
·Editor
·17 min read
Nathan B. Forrest High School
Nathan B. Forrest High School in Jacksonville, Fla. (Bob Self/Florida Times-Union via AP)

In the debate over so-called cancel culture, conservatives like Fox News host Tucker Carlson warn that if monuments to Confederate soldiers are taken down, or schools named after those historical figures who participated in the institution of slavery are given new ones, the entire history of the country will be subject to erasure.

“If we’re going to judge the past by the standards of the present, if we’re going to reduce a person’s life to the single worst thing he ever participated in, we had better be prepared for the consequences of that,” Carlson said on his program in August.

While many Americans agree with that slippery slope argument, and school boards in cities like San Francisco have reconsidered plans to rename schools following a public backlash, memorials to questionable historical figures continue to fall, especially across the South. One such recent case, the renaming of Nathan B. Forrest High School in Jacksonville, Fla., continues to resonate.

In the summer of 2013, Omotayo Richmond, an African American car salesman, was driving in an unfamiliar neighborhood on Jacksonville’s west side when he came upon a school whose name caused him to do a double-take.

“I drove past it. ‘Forrest Gump’ was one of my favorite movies. When I saw the name Nathan Forrest on the school with the B. and everything, I was like, ‘That can’t be the same,’” Richmond told Yahoo News.

In the scene from the 1994 film that had etched itself into Richmond’s memory, the title character, played by Tom Hanks, recalled his namesake.

“Now, when I was a baby, Mama named me after the great Civil War hero Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest. She said we was related to him in some way and what he did was he started up this club called the Ku Klux Klan,” Gump says in the film. “They’d all dress up in they robes and they bedsheets and act like a bunch of ghosts or spooks or something. They’d even put bedsheets on they horses and ride around. Anyway, that’s how I got my name, Forrest Gump. Mama said the Forrest part was to remind me that sometimes we all do things that, well, just don’t make no sense.”

Omotayo Richmond
Jacksonville, Fla., resident Omotayo Richmond. (Via Facebook)

Incensed that a modern-day high school would still carry Forrest’s name, especially one in a heavily African American neighborhood, Richmond was motivated to act.

“I did some research, and lo and behold. I thought it had to have been one of the oldest schools, but it wasn’t, it was actually a relatively new name — civil rights era,” he said. “Once I found all that out, I took exception to the name.”

A native of New York serving in the U.S. Navy when he was transferred to Naval Air Station Jacksonville in 2001, Richmond said he was often put off during his first few years in the South by the extent to which the culture still celebrated the Confederacy. But seeing a school named for the first grand wizard of the Klan was a new low.

Determined to try to do something about what he saw as an offensive name, when he started reaching out to other members of the Black community, Richmond said that nobody wanted to help him try to change the name of the school.

“The nature of the beast here in Florida. Good ol' boy town, good ol' boy mentality. ‘We’ve been doing it like this for years. Doesn’t make sense if it doesn’t make sense. We don’t care, we’re gonna do it like this anyway.’ That can be really difficult to overcome.”

Undeterred, he decided to start a petition at Change.org to try to have the school renamed.

Richmond wasn’t the first person in Jacksonville to take issue with Nathan Bedford Forrest High School. In 2007, after students at the mostly Black school protested and members of the larger community took up the cause, the school board held a vote on whether to rename it. The five white members of the board voted to keep the name, while two Black members voted to get rid of it.

One of the people who spoke at the 2007 school board meeting was Aaron Sheehan-Dean, who at that time was a professor of Civil War history at the University of North Florida.

Aaron Sheehan-Dean. (Courtesy of Aaron Sheehan-Dean)
Aaron Sheehan-Dean. (Courtesy of Aaron Sheehan-Dean)

Sheehan-Dean was teaching a course on historical memory that semester, and had his students explore the school board archives to uncover the origin of the 1959 decision to name a school after Forrest — who was a slave trader and Confederate general before he became the first grand wizard of the Klan — despite the fact that he had never lived or fought in the city.

“It was the United Daughters of the Confederacy that basically brought the proposal to the school board, saying, ‘We should name it after Nathan Bedford Forrest,’” Sheehan-Dean, who is now a professor at Louisiana State University and the author of several books on the Civil War, told Yahoo News. “There was awareness on the school board at the time that this might be a bad idea, but they went ahead with it anyway. What was particularly galling about that episode was that it happened in the midst of the civil rights movement. It is not a school named after Lee in 1915 or something. It seemed very much done to spite the civil rights movement.”

At the time it was named, Nathan Bedford Forrest High School did not allow Black students, and wouldn’t until 1971. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the use of busing to desegregate public schools so as to finally make good on the Brown v. Board of Education ruling 17 years earlier. As in communities across the South, the desegregation order reshuffled neighborhoods in Jacksonville, leading to massive white flight. While not a single Black student attended Forrest High School at the start of 1971, by the time the school board heard the arguments for changing its name in 2007, roughly 60 percent of its students were African American.

Cyber-systems engineer Kenyatta Malcom graduated from the high school in 1993 and said she found the apathy surrounding the name as troubling as the legacy of the man himself.

“It was done out of spite, you know, that name. And people said we should just get over it. I’ve never been comfortable with that,” she told Yahoo News. “I never was comfortable with his history. He was a former grand wizard of the KKK and a former Confederate. We had to see his painting on the wall, the devil himself,” Malcom said.

Kenyatta Malcom
Former Forrest High School student Kenyatta Malcom. (Via Facebook)

While the United Daughters of the Confederacy declined a request for an interview for this article, the group says on its website that it “appreciates the feelings of citizens across the country” regarding the Confederate monuments and memorials that the group helped enshrine.

“The United Daughters of the Confederacy totally denounces any individual or group that promotes racial divisiveness or white supremacy,” Linda Edwards, the group’s president general, said in a statement posted to the website. “And we call on these people to cease using Confederate symbols for their abhorrent and reprehensible purposes.”

For decades across the South, the response employed by defenders of Confederate flags is that the symbol represents “history, not hate.” Yet the UDC’s attempts to disentangle the hatred epitomized by slavery from Confederate history don’t sit well with Sheehan-Dean.

“The 1880s is when the memorial organizations take root. They are essential parts of the Lost Cause more generally, promulgating a narrative of the Civil War as an equal competition between two noble armies over abstract propositions around states’ rights. They very explicitly take out emancipation and slavery as part of the Civil War,” he said.

“Groups like the UDC leveraged their weight on textbooks in schools, they promoted essay-writing contests, they built monuments. The initial organizations are called the Ladies’ Memorial Associations, and those pop up almost in 1865, certainly in the late ’60s. The LMAs are doing most of the memorializing work in the immediate wake of the war, and they’re able to get away with political actions that men would have been punished for. It’s very specifically a kind of political memory that they craft.”

At Duval County School Board meetings in 2007 and 2013 and on the editorial pages of the Florida Times-Union, Jacksonville residents fiercely debated Forrest’s legacy. For those who were against honoring him, the evidence of his racism was crystal clear: Forrest was a plantation owner in Tennessee, a slave trader, a Confederate general whose troops committed a mass slaughter of Black Union troops attempting to surrender at Fort Pillow, Tenn., and, after the Civil War, the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.

A statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest
A statue of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest in Memphis, Tenn. (Adrian Sainz/AP)

Forrest’s defenders excused his ownership and trading of slaves as simply part of the larger culture at the time. They noted his acumen as a horseman and said he never personally authorized the massacre of Black troops at Fort Pillow. Further, they claimed that his role in the early KKK was overstated and that he resigned from the group in 1871.

Sheehan-Dean has taken issue with all the claims made by Forrest’s defenders, noting that military generals are responsible for the acts of soldiers under their command. As for the year of Forrest’s resignation from the Klan, Sheehan-Dean pointed to the fact that 1871 was also the year the U.S. Justice Department was founded, and that one of its first orders of business was to investigate the KKK. Forrest himself was compelled to testify owing to his involvement with the group.

“As a strictly military matter, it’s debatable how much of an impact he actually had on the war,” Sheehan-Dean said, adding, “That it was at an early stage of the KKK, that doesn’t really exonerate him in any substantial way. The goal from the beginning, from the earliest moments of the Ku Klux Klan, was to effectively deny emancipation and to do their best to re-create a social order like one that prevailed in the antebellum South, which meant using violence to ensure that African Americans exercised as little autonomy in the world as possible.”

‘Tug of war’

Like Carlson, former President Donald Trump is outspoken in his opposition to renaming schools and military bases that honor those who owned slaves or fought for the Confederacy.

“My Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations,” Trump tweeted in July in response to a Defense Department plan to rename 10 military bases named after Confederate generals. “Our history as the Greatest Nation in the World will not be tampered with.”

Trump, however, has often gone beyond simply letting history lie where it may, embracing and promoting its more controversial figures. When he became president, for instance, he installed a portrait of Jacksonville’s namesake, Andrew Jackson, in the Oval Office. He routinely spoke glowingly about Jackson, the former owner of hundreds of slaves who led the U.S. military campaigns against the Seminole Indians. He spent years hunting down runaway slaves and returning them to their masters. As president, he oversaw the removal of Native Americans from their ancestral lands, including the infamous “Trail of Tears” march, which resulted in the deaths of 5,000 Cherokees. All of that may explain why many people want his portrait on the $20 bill replaced with Harriet Tubman’s, but Trump wasn’t about to cancel Jackson.

Donald Trump
Then-President Donald Trump with a portrait of Andrew Jackson. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

In the local debate over whether to change the name of Nathan Bedford Forrest High School in Jacksonville, some residents argued that doing so would ultimately lead the city on a collision with the legacy of the seventh president.

“If the adults stayed out of it, the children who attend Forrest High School could get a quality education,” Jacksonville resident Jon Sackerson wrote to the Florida Times-Union in October 2013. “If we take the advice of the Times-Union editorial board, then the next step would naturally be to change the name of Andrew Jackson High School.”

Perhaps because the public had already begun debating Forrest’s legacy in 2007, Richmond’s Change.org petition quickly gained traction in the autumn of 2013. After joining forces with the Jacksonville Progressive Coalition, Richmond spent weeks going door to door, trying to convince his neighbors of the importance of changing the school’s name.

“We did some neighborhood canvassing, and it was 50-50 across the board whether the person was black, white, old or young,” he said. “I thought, This might be way harder I thought. I think I’ve bit off more than I can chew.”

As he talked to more people, however, Richmond found that Forrest’s connection to the Klan was the biographical detail most difficult to ignore, and it was that fact that he returned to again and again.

“Why I took exception to Forrest was strictly because of the Ku Klux Klan, an organization that has terrorized African Americans to this day,” Richmond said. “This dude is foul. He shouldn’t have a school named after him. I’m not indicting all white people — my friends are incredibly diverse. I’m not that pro-Black-power guy, everything Black, I’m not that guy at all. But I am a guy that will fight for rights under every circumstance.”

On Dec. 16, 2013, the school board held its meeting to decide the fate of Nathan Bedford Forrest High School. The room was packed with local residents, television cameras and reporters. When the votes were counted on the resolution to change the school’s name, not one member of the board, Black or white, supported keeping it, and the crowd burst into applause.

“It is time for Jacksonville to move on,” then school board superintendent Nikolai Vitti said. “I’m not in a position to judge Nathan B. Forrest, but undeniably the Nathan B. Forrest name has divided this community.”

Of course, not everyone was happy.

Tim Pickering
Forrest High School graduate Tim Pickering, wearing his band jacket, listens to the school board debate in 2013 about changing the school's name. (Bob Self/Florida Times-Union via AP)

“This isn’t going to stop the divide. This is just the beginning. Fifty schools are named after somebody — Black or white,” Teresa Cluff, a white 1970 graduate of the school, told the Times-Union. “That’s $500,000 per school, $25 million. Where are you going to find the money?” she said, referencing the cost of renaming schools.

In 2020, the Duval County School Board again voted unanimously to look into changing the names of six schools named after Confederate heroes Stonewall Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee, Edmund Kirby Smith, Joseph Finnegan and J.E.B. Stuart. Weeks later it added three more to the list, one named after Andrew Jackson and two after 16th century French explorer Jean Ribault. In their rationale for expanding the historical parameters to before the Civil War, the school board said those schools were named for “people responsible for systematically marginalizing and killing Indigenous people.”

Pushing the envelope is precisely what so many conservatives fear will lead our society down a path that ends without any heroes at all. In San Francisco, for example, the local school board came under fire for attempting to rename schools bearing the names of figures like Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, only to reconsider.

By the same token, the decision of who we memorialize has always been a subjective matter, decided by those in positions of power. The UDC, for instance, used its influence to erect more monuments and statues of Forrest in his home state of Tennessee than those of Andrew Jackson, Andrew Johnson and James Polk — the three U.S. presidents from the state — combined, Time magazine reported.

Tennessee residents like singer Taylor Swift successfully lobbied for the removal of a bust of Forrest from the state Capitol.

A bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest
A bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest in the Tennessee state Capitol in Nashville. (Mark Humphrey/AP)

“As a Tennessean, it makes me sick that there are monuments standing in our state that celebrate racist historical figures who did evil things,” Swift tweeted in June. “Edward Carmack and Nathan Bedford Forrest were DESPICABLE figures in our state history and should be treated as such.”

Swift said that while removing statues wouldn’t, in and of itself, solve the larger problem of racism, it would represent “one small step” in “making ALL Tennesseans and visitors to our state feel safe — not just the white ones.”

Sheehan-Dean bristles at the conservative argument that the removal of memorials and monuments amounts to erasing the past.

“As a historian, I obviously believe we need to pay attention to the past and we write books and give lectures to do that. So when people say, ‘You’re erasing the past,’ it’s always strange to me. I think, well, last year there were hundreds of new books published on the Civil War. I hardly think we’re erasing it,” he said.

“I think there’s a category difference between teaching history, reading and talking about history, and then the kind of memorialization that happens when you put a statue in a public square in the center of town or you make something a focal point of community identity. Those identities are going to change over time, particularly if the demographics and the way people think about the past continue to change. So what we really do as historians is study change over time, and we have to learn to accept that.”

To be sure, what to some seems like a sudden quickening of the pace of historical change is disorienting. Since white supremacist Dylann Roof opened fire on a Bible study class at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C., on June 17, 2015, killing nine Black parishioners, more than 140 Confederate monuments have been removed. But to hear the people who had lived for so long with the symbols and mythology that inspired Roof, that change seems long overdue.

Statue of Confederate General J.E.B. Stuart
A statue of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart being removed in Richmond, Va., in July 2020. (Steve Helber/AP)

“When we decide that these memorials don’t represent our values, changing them seems appropriate,” Sheehan-Dean said. “I think that these are local decisions, and they should be. It would be great if it entailed robust arguments about how to understand the past.”

Though Malcom, the 1993 graduate from the school, says she feels relieved that her old school now goes by its new name, Westside High School, she also knows there’s much more work to be done before the mindset that led people to want to honor Nathan Bedford Forrest is extinguished.

“It’s going to take a whole lot of time. To be honest, I don’t think racism is going to go anywhere,” Malcom said. “It seems like more people are getting madder about cancel culture. We have one side that wants to stay the same and another that wants to progress. It’s going to always be a tug of war.”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • Op-Ed: Perpetrators of racist attacks are really good at shifting the blame. We can't let them

    In some ways, the racism happening in the "liberal" town of Norman, Okla., disturbs me as much as the brutal Capitol attacks.

  • Heavily armed Texas man arrested near vice presidential residence, D.C. police say

    The Secret Service detained a man outside the official vice presidential residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory on Wednesday and District of Columbia police arrested him on a weapons charge, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police said. Vice President Kamala Harris has not yet moved into the residence due to ongoing renovations. The Secret Service had been tipped off by an intelligence bulletin from Texas. The man they detained, identified as Paul Murray of San Antonio, is being held on charges of carrying a dangerous weapon, a rifle, unregistered ammunition, and a device that feeds 30-round clips of ammunition to the rifle. New: Texas man arrested outside VP Kamala Harris' official residence at the US Naval Observatory Wednesday was in possession of an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, 113 rounds of unregistered ammunition, and five 30 round magazines, according to DC police report. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 18, 2021 Nobody was injured. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentEurope and Brazil are getting slammed by COVID-19 again. The U.S. is in better shape but not immune.Will the GOP's culture war gambit blow up in its face?

  • You Hate to See it: Georgia Lawmaker Who Repped Majority Black County Loses Job for Trying to Suppress Black Votes

    A county attorney in Georgia who represented a majority Black county was removed from his post after protesters called for his firing. What did he do, you ask? Well, he tried to suppress the vote of his constituents.

  • Gov. DeSantis Proposes Plan to Bolster Florida’s Civics Curricula, Denounces Critical Race Theory

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday proposed putting $106 million in pandemic-related federal funding toward the state’s civics curricula — $17 million of which would be earmarked for developing civics curricula with “foundational concepts” and not “unsanctioned narratives like critical race theory.” “Our schools are supposed to give people a foundation of knowledge, not supposed to be indoctrination centers, where you’re trying to push specific ideologies,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Naples, Fla. “There is no room in classrooms for things like critical race theory,” the Republican governor said. Critical race theory “presupposes that racism is embedded within society and institutions.” The theory’s implementation in classrooms nationwide has drawn outcry from parents, some of whom have received emails from their children’s schools about “Decentering Whiteness at Home” or have elementary-school aged children who have been read “a book about whiteness” that suggests “color matters” and encourages them to dissect “the painful truth” about their “own family,” regarding potential racist behavior. In September, former president Trump issued an executive order requiring federal agencies to “cease and desist from using taxpayer dollars to fund” critical race theory training programs which he called “divisive, un-American propaganda training sessions.” DeSantis suggested a civics education should turn down the heat in the U.S., which is increasingly divided by politics by giving everyone a common foundation of values. “No matter if your family came on the Mayflower or you became a naturalized citizen, these principles belong to you,” DeSantis said. DeSantis outlined his plan, which would direct the Florida Department of Education to create the Florida Civic Seal of Excellence, a new professional endorsement for civics education. The proposal includes a $3,000 bonus for teachers who get credentialed in teaching civics. The funding would put $16.5 million toward training teachers and principals in civics education via civics “coaches,” in-person seminars and virtual learning. Around $6.5 million would be used for developing partnerships between schools and governments in an effort to get students interested in public service. The governor called on the legislature to take up the proposal during the current legislative session.

  • Some migrants now sending their kids across the border alone so the kids won't be expelled, say lawyers

    Currently the Biden administration is expelling all new asylum seekers arriving in the U.S., citing Covid precautions — except children who arrive alone.

  • Yara Shahidi Says She Belongs In The Marvel Cinematic Universe: 'You Can Green Screen Me In'

    Yara Shahidi revealed to Seth Meyers that she would love to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when she appeared on his show on Tuesday night.

  • Trump Supporters Turn On Him Over COVID-19 Vaccine In Uncomfortable CNN Segment

    One Trump voter slammed him as "a liberal New Yorker" when asked about the coronavirus shot.

  • Harry and Meghan accuse Palace of continuing to leak stories as they reveal conversations with Charles and William were 'not productive'

    The Duchess of Sussex has risked heightening tensions with the Royal Family by accusing the palace of continuing to leak “disparaging” stories about her. Meghan, 39, is alleged to have told close friend Gayle King, an anchor on US network CBS, she was “upset” that royal aides continued to brief against her despite stating that they would work out their differences privately. She also revealed that Prince Harry had now spoken to both his father and his brother about the allegations made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey but claimed the conversations were “not productive.” The Duchess is said to have complained that no member of the Royal Family had yet contacted her directly, despite claims that she received no help when feeling suicidal and that a family member had raised “concerns” about the colour of their son’s skin. Ms King made the revelations on her television show on Tuesday morning, disclosures that are unlikely to go down well at Buckingham Palace and further erode trust. She also reiterated that Meghan had "documents" to back up everything she told Ms Winfrey - a claim first made by actress Janina Gavankar, another of the Duchess's friends, who told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s allegations.

  • Georgia sheriff's spokesman appeared to promote racist shirt

    A Facebook page appearing to belong to a Georgia sheriff’s office spokesman who is helping to investigate the recent massage parlor slayings promoted a T-shirt with racist language about China and the coronavirus last year. “Place your order while they last,” the March 2020 Facebook post said, along with a smiley face emoji. The Facebook account, belonging to a “Jay Baker,” features numerous photos of Cherokee County sheriff’s Capt. Jay Baker going back months, including one in which he is in uniform outside the sheriff's office.

  • How COVID Survivors Are Finding Their Way Into Politics

    Pamela Addison is, in her own words, “one of the shyest people in this world.” Certainly not the sort of person who would submit an op-ed to a newspaper, or start a support group for strangers, or ask a U.S. senator to vote for $1.9 trillion legislation. No one is more surprised than her that, in the past five months, she has done all of those things. Her husband, Martin Addison, a 44-year-old health care worker in New Jersey, died from the coronavirus April 29 after a month of illness. The last time she saw him was when he was loaded into an ambulance. At 37, Addison was left to care for a 2-year-old daughter and an infant son and to make ends meet on her own. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Seeing the impact my story has had on people — it has been very therapeutic and healing for me,” she said. “And knowing that I’m doing it to honor my husband gives me the greatest joy, because I’m doing it for him.” With the U.S.’ staggering coronavirus death toll — more than 535,000 people — come thousands of stories like hers. Many people who have lost loved ones or whose lives have been upended by long-haul symptoms have turned to political action, seeking answers and new policies from a government whose failures under the Trump administration allowed the country to become one of the hardest hit by the pandemic. There is Marjorie Roberts, who got sick while managing a hospital gift shop in Atlanta and now has lung scarring. Mary Wilson-Snipes, still on oxygen more than two months after coming home from the hospital. John Lancos, who lost his wife of 41 years April 23. Janis Clark, who lost her husband of 38 years the same day. In January, they and dozens of others participated in an advocacy training session over Zoom, run by a group called COVID Survivors for Change. This month, the group organized virtual meetings with the offices of 16 senators — 10 Democrats and six Republicans — and more than 50 group members lobbied for the coronavirus relief package. The immediate purpose of the training session was to take people who in many cases had never so much as attended a school board meeting and teach them to do things like lobby a senator. The longer-term purpose was to confront the problem of numbers. Numbers are dehumanizing, as activists like to say. In sufficient quantities — 536,472 as of Wednesday morning, for instance — they are also numbing. This is why converting numbers into people is so often the job of activists seeking policy change after tragedy. Mothers Against Drunk Driving, founded by a woman whose daughter was killed by a drunken driver, did that. Groups that promote stricter gun laws, like Moms Demand Action and March for Our Lives, have sought to do it. Now some coronavirus survivors think it is their turn. “That volume, that collective national trauma, is almost too hard for people to grasp,” said Chris Kocher, who is executive director of COVID Survivors for Change and previously worked with gun violence survivors at Everytown for Gun Safety. “But you can understand one story and one life lived.” Kocher started organizing CSC last summer — with a “minimal” budget, he said — and the group launched publicly in October with a remembrance event featuring Dionne Warwick. Shortly before they lobbied their senators March 3, CSC members heard from someone who was once in their position: Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia, who joined Moms Demand Action after her son, Jordan Davis, was killed in 2012. She discussed her own experience moving from a personal tragedy into political activism and how survivors’ stories could influence elected officials. One CSC member, Wilson-Snipes, 52, also worked with Moms Demand Action; she started a chapter in Junction City, Kansas, after her son, Felix, was fatally shot in 2018. Then, in November, she got COVID-19 and was hospitalized with pneumonia. Wilson-Snipes came home Christmas Eve with an oxygen machine, which she still needs. Her lungs are still inflamed, her chest still painful. While the policies she promoted with Moms Demand Action are different from the ones she and others are advocating with COVID Survivors for Change — like mask-wearing, and financial assistance for people affected by the virus — she said the message was the same: “You could be in my family’s shoes, in my shoes.” That was also the message Addison conveyed in an op-ed article after former President Donald Trump contracted the coronavirus and told the nation, “Don’t be afraid of COVID.” That was the moment she became angry enough to speak, she said, because Trump’s words “were probably the most painful words I’d ever heard a leader say.” The Star-Ledger published Addison’s op-ed in October, and the intensity of the response shocked her. “I’d never really thought about it that way — that I could use my story to make change,” she said. She decided to create a Facebook group for newly widowed parents and found her first members from comments on her op-ed. In January, she participated in the COVID Survivors for Change training. This month, she and other members in New Jersey spoke with Sen. Cory Booker’s office. Another cohort spoke with the office of Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia. One of them was Roberts, 60, the former gift shop manager with lung damage from the virus. “March 26 I woke up, I was fine,” Roberts said. “And by the time the sun went down that night, my whole life and my whole family’s life had been changed forever.” After the Ossoff meeting, she called Kocher in tears. In almost a year, she said, it was the first time she had felt heard. The political mobilization of coronavirus survivors is still in early stages, and it is impossible to know whether it will fade once the pandemic is over or solidify into something lasting. But COVID Survivors for Change is not the only group seeking long-term changes. Another organization, Marked by COVID — founded by Kristin Urquiza, who lost her father to the virus and spoke at the Democratic National Convention — recently released a sweeping policy platform. Among other things, it calls for a “public health job force” of 1 million people to perform tasks like contact tracing, a restitution program similar to the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, and a commission to examine the government’s pandemic response. The platform also includes much more contentious proposals, like a federal jobs guarantee, universal health care and child care, medical and student debt cancellation, and a ban on importation of products linked to deforestation. Urquiza said the idea was to address factors that make pandemics more likely and to make Americans economically secure enough to weather crises. “It’s really not only about ensuring that we are responding to the most urgent pieces that are in front of our face right now,” she said. COVID Survivors for Change, by contrast, has no official platform. Although the members who lobbied Congress did so in support of President Joe Biden’s stimulus package, the group is nonpartisan and has focused on training survivors to promote policies they choose. Several members said the virus had drawn them into the political arena in ways that would have shocked them a year ago. Janis Clark, 65, said her husband, Ron Clark, had always been the politically active one. “Whenever he’d watch politics, it’d be like, ‘Here comes the half-hour dissertation,’” she said, laughing. “I’d get nervous about PTA functions.” Ron Clark died April 23, after two weeks at home with a fever as high as 104 and more than three weeks on a ventilator. He never learned that his daughter was pregnant. Desperate for someone to understand what the virus’s toll really meant, Janis Clark started writing. She wrote to Rep. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., who represents her district around Albany. She wrote to Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. She did not know they were unlikely to reply. “I just wanted somebody to hear my story,” she said. “And it was like, how do you reach these people? I don’t know what the right avenue is. I’d never written my congressman about anything.” In February, Clark signed an open letter that COVID Survivors for Change organized, urging senators to pass a relief package and calling for a reimbursement program for funeral costs and more medical resources for survivors. Now she thinks she might do more — maybe even attend a demonstration once it is safe. For some people, this feels like building something out of rubble. Lancos met his wife, Joni Lancos, when he was a National Park Service interpreter at Federal Hall in Manhattan and she was a clerk working on the third floor. Their first date was Nov. 3, 1977. He took her to a Broadway show featuring Danish pianist Victor Borge. Last April, 41 years and 15 days after their wedding and less than 18 hours after her first symptoms, she died in a Brooklyn intensive care unit. There was no memorial service, not when the streets of New York City were screaming day and night with the sirens of ambulances carrying the dying. So Lancos, 70, sifted through the wreckage of grief and his own infection — which left him with brain fog and short-term memory loss — in isolation. The funeral home sent him five photos of a rabbi praying over his wife’s coffin. “That was it,” Lancos said through tears. “That was my funeral for my wife, seeing those five photos.” On March 3, he was one of the COVID Survivors for Change members who spoke with the office of Schumer, the Senate majority leader. Afterward, he recorded a short message for a video. “I think Joni would — ” he said, pausing to taking a steadying breath, “be proud of what I did today.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Army denies medals, Special Forces insignia to soldier Trump pardoned for alleged murder

    The Army won't return medals for valor to retired Maj. Mathew Golsteyn, a Special Forces soldier former President Trump pardoned for alleged murder in Afghanistan.

  • Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo addresses Atlanta shootings, anti-Asian violence

    Younghoe Koo wants to raise awareness in a way he hadn't done before.

  • These Colleges Canceled Spring Break. Their Students Didn’t.

    Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty ImagesThe Instagram photos feature macrame bikinis and cutoffs, American flag cowboy hats, white sand beaches, and spiked seltzer. In short: the typical trappings of Spring Break on Florida’s Redneck Riviera.But underneath these pictures, the student at the University of Georgia who posted them offered a clue of what was different a year after the coronavirus pandemic hit America.“Sometimes u just gotta take Spring Break into your own hands #fakebreak.”Spring Break Sends Late-Night Miami Club Scene Over the EdgeIn an effort to prevent a replay of last year’s Spring Break, which helped kick off the first nationwide wave of coronavirus cases, many universities have taken the unprecedented step this year of canceling the ultimate hedonistic holiday. In some cases, schools have replaced it with a series of on-campus study or “wellness days.” The motive, in the words of the University of Alabama, is clear: keep kids on campus and “mitigate risks associated with travel.”But even if colleges have canceled Spring Break, many of their students have had other ideas. In the last week, hundreds of students from schools in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Florida have DIY-ed the holiday, flocking to the beaches and bars along Florida’s 30A highway, just as they’ve done in years past, posting their exploits on social media. And this, epidemiologists say, could set the country’s fight against coronavirus back months.“The kids are still coming,” said Bill York, owner of Foghorn’s Liquors, a bar in Panama City Beach. “They’re teenagers, come on. They’re out here to eat, drink, be merry, and get laid. It’s what they do.While the vaccine rollout has gained steam, the virus is still spreading at a high rate, with 57,000 new cases diagnosed on Monday alone. One day earlier, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, warned that the U.S. was likely following in Europe’s footsteps and headed for a third wave in the next few weeks.“It’s potentially a very large problem,” Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine and infectious disease at Vanderbilt University, told The Daily Beast of rogue Spring Breakers.“Young people, they’re getting together, they’re close with each other, they’re not wearing masks,” he added, before echoing York’s point, albeit more delicately. “Yes, on the beach you can spread apart, but then there are the bars, the hotels, the romances.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parker Grass (@parkergrass) “We’re going to have another wave, because they’ll go back to their respective universities and homes, and there will be outbreaks,” he concluded.A representative from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, told The Daily Beast that while the university hadn’t banned spring travel, per se, it was hoping that students would not be as likely to do so.“We changed our academic calendar this year to limit potential travel-related spread of COVID-19 as much as possible,” said Owen Driscoll, assistant director, news and information at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, in a statement. "We consistently urge our students to follow health and safety guidelines while away from campus, and we have extensive health and safety measures on campus—including a mask requirement, social distancing, health screenings, testing, and contact tracing operations—to limit spread of COVID-19.”The Daily Beast reached out to several other universities—Auburn University, Florida State, and the Universities of Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia—that canceled their Spring Breaks but did not receive a response.From afar, fear of repercussions on campus seemed mild, with sororities openly flouting their school’s policy, posting photo series from their official Instagram accounts suggesting that they endorsed Spring Break travel.Over the weekend, the Instagram account of Auburn’s Chi Omega sorority posted a picture of half a dozen girls in denim shorts and Birkenstocks relaxing by the Crepes du Soleil food truck at Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.“LIVING for these #WELLNESSDAY vibes!!” the caption said, a reference to the standalone class holiday Auburn had given its students in place of Spring Break. “Feeling well rested and ready for more adventures ahead this weekend! #ChiOmega.”In a statement to The Daily Beast, Auburn’s Chi Omega sorority said, “The health and safety of Chi Omega members is our top priority. The recent photos featured on our social media represent individuals living in close quarters/same households who have been adhering to COVID protocols. While neither Chi Omega nor Auburn University currently prohibit student travel, we expect each of our members to closely follow the guidance issued by the CDC, and this is something we communicate with them about regularly.”But the problem of traveling even with members of the same household, according to Schaffner, is that it rarely stays this way.Late last week, Parker Grass, a freshman at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, hit Seagrove Beach with one of his fraternity brothers and a mutual friend at the University of Georgia. They intentionally kept their group small because of COVID concerns, he told The Daily Beast.But the surprise highlight of the week, he said, was running across a group of guys from his same fraternity at Ole Miss. They started hanging out immediately.“One of the things I’m learning is that Oxford is totally opening up now. Things are really different there from what’s been going on in Knoxville,” Grass said, referring to the town where Ole Miss is located.And hanging out with Mississippians, especially in Florida, is now riskier than ever. Earlier this month, the Republican governors of Mississippi and Texas repealed their state’s mask mandates and lifted capacity restrictions on restaurants and bars. This move put them in the same league as Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of Trump’s most vocal supporters and COVID’s most fervent deniers, has never instituted a mask mandate in the state and has allowed restaurants and bars to operate at 100 percent capacity since September.‘Granny Shouldn’t Be Out Here’: Spring Break Is Already Getting Wild“This is not a recipe for coherent, sane, cautious public health policy at the present time,” Schaffner told The Daily Beast.The Florida Department of Public Health, the health departments for Bay and Walton Counties, and the governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.Auburn’s Chi Omega sorority was far from alone in creatively interpreting their university’s wellness days. Dozens of students at Auburn and other colleges posted pictures with captions—if not actions—that acknowledged their celebrations were far from kosher.On Instagram, a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority at Auburn—which did not immediately respond to a request for comment—posted a picture of herself and 19 friends on Seagrove Beach, along with the caption, “happy wellness week.” And the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority at the University of Georgia used its official Instagram account to show off a photo series of beach-crazed members hugging in the tide, along with the caption, “an instructional break well spent.” The sorority did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.Although many of these photos appear to be taken from the openness and relative safety of the beach, both locals and college students stressed that’s far from the only place where pandemic-era Spring Break parties happen.In Panama City, where an anti-Spring Break ordinance passed in 2015 bans drinking on the beaches for the entire month of March, bars are a major social hub. And in towns where beach drinking is legal, underage drinking is still heavily policed, pushing a lot of the activity into condos and hotel rooms.“Drinking on the beach here, it’s a waste of time,” York, the bar owner, said.York said that this year had been quieter than Spring Breaks in the past, but he expected it to pick up throughout the month, even with college Spring Breaks technically off the calendars.“You think that’s going to stop them? They’ll still come down here,” he said.The irony, of course, is that for many students, the stress and restrictions brought about by COVID have made Spring Break feel even more like a necessity.“I don’t get to see a lot of my friends anymore,” said Grass who, unlike his travel companions, has spent much of his semester studying from home. “So going out to dinner and just not thinking about COVID and college, just living in the moment and having a good time—it’s been great.”For Jason Allen, a junior who flew in from the University of Utah, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, pinning down a highlight was tough. Hanging out on the beach was pretty great. And so were the clubs and “getting to meet people from around the U.S.”But the best part, he said, was the vacation from thinking about COVID.“It was honestly so in the moment that I did not worry about it too much,” he said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The Joker's 'Snyder cut' scene was made with several actors who were never on the set at the same time

    Ben Affleck and Jared Leto shot their scenes separately, while Zack Snyder had to direct Ezra Miller over a Zoom call.

  • Every DC Comics Movie Ranked, Including ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’

    Marvel may be the dominant force in comic book movies at the moment just through sheer numbers, it’s actually DC Comics that has the historical edge. Films based on DC properties go back nearly a century to those ancient Batman and Superman serials, while Marvel didn’t really get things going until this century. That’s a lot of history — how does “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” aka The Snyder Cut stack up? 38. “Jonah Hex” (2010) Despite the efforts of Josh Brolin and Michael Fassbender, this is one of the worst comic book movies of the modern era. 37. “Superman IV: The Quest for Peace” (1987) Christopher Reeve is by far the best Superman. But “Superman IV” is a bomb in every sense — partly because of its heavy-handedness about bombs. Nuclear bombs. The film finds Superman trying to eliminate the world’s nuclear threat, but his best intentions run afoul of a silly, badly dated villain named Nuclear Man. 36. “Supergirl” (1984) We had a female-superhero movie in 1984, and it was pure cheese. But hey at least they tried. The best thing I can say about it is there are worse things in life, and in DC Comics, than this movie. 35. “Suicide Squad” (2016) Less a movie than it is a fever dream of unrelated sequences and montages that somehow end up using more than two hours of your time. Totally incomprehensible experience. And, no, the extended cut doesn’t do anything that warrants improving its standing. 34. “Steel” (1997) Best known as “the one Shaq was in back when he tried acting,” “Steel” is pretty bad. But the fun kind of bad. 33. “Justice League” Warner Bros has continued to innovate in how to make bad DCEU movies, with the Joss Whedon cut of “Justice League” managing to be terrible in a totally different way from “Batman v Superman” and “Suicide Squad.” 32. “Man of Steel” (2013) Could have been worse, I guess — the history of DC Comics on film certainly has. But it’s still morally gross and has a plot that doesn’t make sense. That it’s very pretty to look at doesn’t override those things nearly enough to make it watchable. 31. “Joker” (2019) This is not a good characterization of the Joker as a human being, and aside from that it’s just a soulless, meaningless experience. 30. “Catwoman” (2004) Thoroughly horrible, but the fun kind. Sad that it’s seemingly been swept into the dustbin of history. 29. “Batman & Robin” (1997) Rightly hated, but it’s tremendously entertaining here and there. Uma Thurman and Arnold Schwarzeneggar are going so far over the top I can’t help but admire them. 28. “Superman III” (1983) Featured a brilliant corporate rip-off — one later referenced in “Office Space” — but the attempt to funny things up with the addition of Richard Pryor didn’t gel. There was also a weird bit about a weather satellite creating bad weather, which isn’t what weather satellites do. Seeing Clark Kent fight Superman was pretty cool, though. 27. “Green Lantern” (2011) Overreliance on cartoony visual effects during a period when big blockbusters were moving away from that aesthetic meant this was a movie nobody liked. Not that it was especially horrible. It just looked like a dumb cartoon and is hard to watch. 26. “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012) Probably wasn’t intended to be a grim and gritty Shumacher Batmovie, but that is indeed what it is. This is Nolan going full Hollywood, smashing plot points into place by sheer force of will rather than because they make sense. An extremely theatrical Tom Hardy as Bane is amusing front to back, and a nuke with a countdown clock on it will never get old. 25. “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016) A total mess that hates Superman and turns Batman into a total maniac. None of those things are good. Ben Affleck can’t save the thing, but he’s excellent nonetheless and gives it a huge bump it probably doesn’t deserve. 24. “Watchmen” (2009) I have no particular affection for the revered “Watchmen” comic the way a lot of other nerds do, so my distaste for this adaptation isn’t personal. It just doesn’t add up to nearly as much as it thinks it does. 23. “Batman” (1989) Fondly remembered mostly because it was the first Batmovie in a couple decades. It isn’t actually very good, though. The reveal that a younger version of the Joker killed Bruce Wayne’s parents is as hamfistedly dumb as it gets in a “Batman” movie. 22. “V for Vendetta” (2006) Felt nothing watching this. I tried, OK. It’s impeccably made, though, and very watchable. 21. “The Losers” (2010) Chris Evans, Idris Elba, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Zoe Saldana. How was this movie not amazing? 20. “Batman v Superman Ultimate Edition” (2016) Giving this its own slot because it fundamentally changes the narrative of the movie and the character of Superman in the DC Extended Universe. This version is still not great (especially at three freaking hours), but it’s a monumental improvement over the theatrical version. 19. “Red 2” (2013) Did you even know these were comic book movies? Whatever, it’s a great cast in a serviceable action movie and everybody’s having a good time. Hard to remember, but fun. 18. “Red” (2010) Better than its sequel, but they’re basically the same. 17. “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (2021) It’s obnoxiously long and actually makes less sense than the theatrical cut. But this is still the quintessential Zack Snyder experience — and thus it is just such a cool movie to watch. What it lacks in brains it makes up for with sheer audacity. 16. “Batman Forever” (1995) Hits just the right tone for what Joel Shumacher was trying to do with the two films he directed. Tommy Lee Jones, as Two Face, is doing stuff in this movie that is hard to believe even today, given his perpetual sour face in nearly every other movie he’s been in. 15. “Superman Returns” (2006) Actually a pretty decent attempt by Bryan Singer to do a Christopher Reeve “Superman” movie in the present day, but Brandon Routh couldn’t pull off the charisma it takes to be the Man of Steel. It was his first movie, so that’s not surprising. But it’s a shame, because Routh has gotten much better in the years since. 14. “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm” (1993) Remember that time they released a “Batman” cartoon theatrically? It gets lost amongst all the live-action ones, but “Mask of the Phantasm” is better than most of them. 13. “The LEGO Batman Movie” (2017) Funny, sweet and self-deprecating — exactly what we needed in the wake of the disaster that was “Batman v Superman.” 12. “Superman II” (1980) Made kids everywhere cry as they watched Superman give up his powers for a normal life with Lois Lane (Margot Kidder). There are different edits of this movie, and we frankly can’t keep them straight. But the sight of a powerless Clark getting beat up in a diner made Superman as sympathetic as he’s ever been. 11. “Wonder Woman” (2017) Has the standard origin movie problem of “too much story, not enough time.” And the standard DC Extended Universe problem of “We gotta have a nonsensical CGI battle at the end.” But it’s otherwise a delight, and a big step forward for the DCEU. 10. “Birds of Prey” (2020) This film is sensory overload, but (mostly) in all the right ways. And it’s got the best action we’ve ever seen in any DC or Marvel movie. This would be a top 5 DC flick easily if the storytelling wasn’t such a huge mess. 9. “Wonder Woman 1984” (2020) Patty Jenkins’ has the same sort of qualities that made “Superman: The Movie” so appealing. It’s earnest, sincere and serious, but not silly or gritty or full of irony. 8. “The Dark Knight” (2008) Should be way shorter, but Heath Ledger‘s Joker is far and away the best villain in any of these movies. Ledger elevates what would otherwise be just another self-indulgent Christopher Nolan exercise into an endlessly watchable picture. 7. “Superman: The Movie” (1978) This is the gold standard of Superman movies, and was the best superhero movie bar none for many, many years. John Williams’ score soars, and so does the believable and compelling romance between Superman and Lois Lane. The film convincingly blended camp (in the form of Gene Hackman‘s wonderful Lex Luthor), an epic origin story that actually felt epic, and funny lines. The scene in which Supes and Lois fly together is one of the most beautiful metaphors for new love ever captured on film. 6. “Batman Returns” (1992) One of the best of the franchise because it’s really just a political thriller. The Penguin emerges from the sewer and runs for mayor of Gotham! It’s great stuff, especially as we continue to watch the rise of Trump in our world. 5. “Shazam” (2019) It’s just so much fun! It’s a blast to watch, and is just a really nice celebration of the good parts of humanity. “Shazam” is a movie that simply feels good to watch. 4. “Constantine” (2005) A happy balance of serious and ridiculous, manages to find exactly the right tone for this weird religious fantasy and a cast led by Keanu Reeves. They all seem to get it. 3. “Aquaman” (2018) It’s not often that we get a comic book movie that is: full on ridiculous; loves how ridiculous it is; and is made with skill by a legitimately great filmmaker. James Wan’s “Aquaman” is all of that, and it’s just a wonderful experience. 2. “Batman: The Movie” (1966) Has a timelessness that none of the other films do, and it’s just a delight from beginning to end thanks to Adam West‘s winking Batman and the coalition of villains who can’t stop cackling maniacally. Watching it again recently, I found it functions almost perfectly as a parody of the super-serious Christopher Nolan Batfilms, which is incredible. 1. “Batman Begins” (2005) The most complete film, on its own, in the entire live-action franchise. It’s just, like, a regular movie… except it’s about Batman. It has actual characters and everything, and Christian Bale‘s Bruce Wayne even has emotions. It’s weird. Read original story Every DC Comics Movie Ranked, Including ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ At TheWrap

  • Seth Meyers Takes Down Tucker Carlson’s Anti-Vaxxer BS

    NBCFox News can’t figure out how it’s supposed to feel about the COVID-19 vaccine.On the one hand, hosts like Sean Hannity want President Joe Biden to personally thank Donald Trump for aiding in its creation. On the other, Tucker Carlson is quickly going full anti-vaxxer, claiming that they are not as effective as they should be and just might be part of a larger government conspiracy (claims that are totally unfounded).“There seems to be some tension at Fox over whether Trump deserves credit for this miraculous medical breakthrough that will save the world,” Seth Meyers said Wednesday, “or whether the vaccines are actually part of a sinister plot to do… something bad, it’s not clear what.”From there, the Late Night host played a recent clip of “human catamaran” Tucker Carlson questioning how “necessary” it is to even take the vaccine at all. Pulling out his SNL-level impression of the Fox host, Meyers went on a long rant that ended with a theory about vaccinations taking away his bladder control.“All these questions have already been answered,” he said. “You could save yourself the trouble of writing your nightly monologue by just using Google. But maybe he doesn’t know how. That would explain why he always looks like Templeton the rat trying to read Charlotte’s web.”How Comedian Nate Bargatze Pulled Off the Funniest Stand-Up Special of the COVID EraMeyers carefully explained to Carlson and any of the millions of elderly viewers who watch his show every night that the vaccine trial data clearly shows how “highly safe and effective” they are.“It’s necessary to take the vaccine if, say, you’re not Tucker Carlson and you can’t do your cushy TV job from the safety of your studio bubble,” he said, “where I’m certain no one is allowed within six feet of you even when there isn’t a pandemic because they might accidentally make eye contact with you and have their souls devoured.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • New Jersey district pays $325K in Trump yearbook censorship

    A New Jersey school district is paying $325,000 to a former New Jersey teacher who claimed she was forced to digitally edit a Donald Trump T-shirt worn by a student in a yearbook photo. The Wall Township school board approved the settlement agreement with Susan Parsons on Tuesday, NJ Advance Media reported. The money will be paid by the district's insurance carrier.

  • Making it easier to vote does not threaten election integrity

    An election worker during mail-in ballot counting at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on Nov. 6, 2020. Chris McGrath/Getty ImagesAs state legislators consider hundreds of bills on election policies this spring, false claims of voter fraud are being repeated as justification for proposals to claw back recent advances that have made voting easier for Americans. In debates about election policy, making it easier to vote and election integrity are frequently presented as opposing goals. Increasing one, it is argued, means decreasing the other. The 2020 elections saw many states expand voting by mail, the use of ballot drop-off boxes and other procedures. In the end, turnout was high, and both the U.S. Justice Department, under Trump Attorney General William Barr, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, along with a host of other election and security officials, stated that the elections were secure. Changes in election policy can either make it easier or harder to vote by adding or removing hurdles to participation. For example, state bills most commonly introduced by Democrats aim to expand the number of people voting by increasing early voting periods, allowing more people the right to vote absentee or restoring the voting rights of people who completed a felony sentence. Implementing automatic voter registration – that is, registering citizens to vote from existing government data, as many wealthy democracies do – is a particularly common reform proposal. In contrast to an emphasis on making voting easier, Republican proposals tend to prioritize restrictions on mail-in voting, early voting and the discretion local election officials used in 2020 to increase turnout while protecting voters from the pandemic. Republicans claim these changes are needed to protect election integrity, another central value for fair elections. Ultimate stress test Civil rights groups are alarmed as many bills under consideration by states include significant restrictions on voting. The more extreme provisions in some Republican proposals are even leading to conflict within the party and between legislators and the officials who run elections. Proponents of these bills claim that they will increase election integrity and that “restoring confidence in American elections is a national priority.” But the COVID-19 pandemic created the ultimate stress test for U.S. election integrity last year. And election officials’ success under that test demonstrates that the often-claimed trade-off between election integrity and reasonable measures to make it easier for people to vote is, in fact, largely false. For instance, early voting and voting by mail are targeted for restrictions in many states, even though both reforms are popular with the public, worked securely in 2020 and have been expanded in many states for years without increases in fraud. Likewise, the collection of absentee ballots – a necessity for some voters – can be implemented securely with appropriate safety measures. Making voting harder According to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University, as of mid-February, there were more than 250 bills in 43 states, many with provisions that would make it harder to vote. In “trifecta” states – the 38 states where a single party controls both legislative chambers as well as the governorship – these bills are making rapid progress. For instance, in Iowa, a new law typical of this group of bills passed along party lines in March. It reduces the time allowed for early voting and prevents the counting of mail-in ballots that are posted before Election Day but arrive after Election Day. It also limits the number of ballot drop boxes and cuts polling place hours on Election Day. The law also strips county election officials of much of the discretion they used in 2020 that led to wildly successful mail-in balloting efforts. In March, Iowa lawmakers passed a bill that reduces the time allowed for early voting and prevents counting of mail-in ballots that are posted before Election Day but arrive after Election Day. AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall The bipartisan Iowa State Association of County Auditors opposed the bill, claiming it threatened Iowa’s “deserved reputation for fair, efficient and smooth elections.” The day after it was signed by the state’s Republican governor, a local civil rights group filed a lawsuit claiming the changes will hamper voting by minority citizens and those who are elderly, have a disability or have low incomes. In Georgia, a bill sponsored by Republicans in the state Senate would severely limit who can request an absentee ballot and limit weekend voting. It so disgusted the party’s own lieutenant governor – who is a staunch supporter of absentee voting – and several GOP state senators that they either left or were conspicuously absent from the Senate when the bill was debated. In addition, an election policy task force established by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger criticized the legislature for poor consideration of election policy last week, stating that “There is a need for responsible elections policymaking to be deliberate and evidence-based, not rushed.” Expanding or restricting access Rhetorically, the integrity of elections can refer to a great many things. However, over the past many years, election integrity has become a code word for hypervigilance over voter fraud. Despite mountains of evidence that fraud by voters is extremely rare, state legislators are pushing restrictive policies such as requiring proof of citizenship when registering to vote, requiring identification when voting and limiting absentee voting. After election officials successfully overcame the hurdles the pandemic threw at them – such as increasing drop-box locations for safe balloting or making absentee ballots readily available – many state Republican legislators claimed those modifications resulted in or risked election manipulation. However, some Republicans are bucking the trend in their party and are drawing on the lessons from the successful administration of elections in 2020. In Kentucky, bipartisan support in the Republican-controlled state House passed a bill that would implement three days of early voting and maintain an online system for requesting absentee ballots, although only for some voters, first used during the pandemic. A voter drops off a ballot during early voting in Athens, Ga., on Oct. 19, 2020. Photo/John Bazemore More voting, more integrity There are situations in which making it easier to vote can increase election integrity. For instance, roughly 25% of adult citizens will change their address in a 24-month period, and this mobility can affect the accuracy and completeness of voter registration lists. However, overzealously removing names from the registration rolls when officials believe a voter may have moved can mistakenly remove valid registrations and disproportionately harm minority voters. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] Perhaps the best way to ensure the integrity of registration lists is to simply expand voter registration services. During the 2018 election cycle, more than half of all voter registration applications were updates to existing records. Unfortunately, many states still violate the National Voter Registration Act, a federal law mandating that states offer voter registration services through various government agencies. Ensuring the integrity of registration lists and making registration easier could go hand in hand, but only if states implement this federal law fairly. Simply put, tightening rules to prevent astronomically rare events of fraud is likely to cause far more harm than good. The 2020 general election demonstrated that policies expanding access to the ballot – including ones targeted for elimination by some bills that states are considering this spring – can be implemented securely, even under highly stressful conditions.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Douglas R. Hess, Grinnell College. Read more:Is ballot collection, or ‘ballot harvesting,’ good for democracy? We asked 5 expertsGeorgia election fight shows that black voter suppression, a southern tradition, still flourishes Douglas R. Hess has received research funds to study voter registration access and has volunteered for the Democratic Party.

  • Blinken says U.S. weighs pressure, diplomacy on North Korea over denuclearisation and rights abuses

    Both pressure and diplomatic options are on the table for dealing with North Korea, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday, hours after a senior North Korean diplomat rejected any talks until Washington changed its policies. Blinken told a joint briefing with South Korean officials in Seoul that the administration of President Joe Biden would complete its review of North Korea policy in the next few weeks in close consultation with its allies. "President Biden plans to complete a North Korea policy review in the weeks ahead in close cooperation and consultation with the Republic of Korea, with Japan and with other key partners, including resuming pressure options and the potential for future diplomacy," Blinken said.

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party