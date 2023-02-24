Ina Invest Holding AG (VTX:INA) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Revenue Estimates By 17%

Today is shaping up negative for Ina Invest Holding AG (VTX:INA) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following this downgrade, Ina Invest Holding's two analysts are forecasting 2022 revenues to be CHF22m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to tumble 25% to CHF1.06 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CHF27m and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF1.12 in 2022. It looks like analyst sentiment has fallen somewhat in this update, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a minor downgrade to earnings per share numbers as well.

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of CHF20.80, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Ina Invest Holding's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Ina Invest Holding analyst has a price target of CHF22.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CHF19.60. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or that the analysts have a clear view on its prospects.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Ina Invest Holding's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 0.3% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 87% growth over the last year. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see a revenue decline of 8.7% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it's pretty clear that Ina Invest Holding is still expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Sadly they also cut their revenue estimates, although at least the company is expected to perform a bit better than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Ina Invest Holding after today.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

