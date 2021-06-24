Inaccurate gas and electricity bills criticised

Smart meter

Gas and electricity customers are still being plagued by inaccurate bills from the UK's worst-rated suppliers, a charity has said.

Citizens Advice ranks energy companies based on a series of criteria including customer service.

It said many people whose finances were already stretched by the pandemic faced further difficulties after receiving incorrect energy bills.

Suppliers said smart meters would help improve the accuracy of bills.

Citizens Advice said there was a clear divide between the best and worst performing energy suppliers in the UK during the first three months of the year.

It has warned of "a race to the bottom" among the companies it had placed at, or near, the bottom of the list.

'No-one calls me back'

The charity raised particular concern about inaccurate billing, suggesting that suppliers ranked in the bottom five failed to provide an correct bill for 15% of their customers.

These problems were then often made worse as customers were unable to contact the company to ensure things were put right.

One elderly customer told the charity: "I've contacted them so many times and they say someone will get back to me, but no-one ever calls me back."

Clare Moriarty, chief executive of Citizens Advice, said: "All companies have a responsibility to deliver the best possible service to their customers and it is disappointing to see such a wide chasm between those who are taking this seriously and those who are not.

"When customers with billing errors are unable to contact their supplier for help, it can cause immense stress. These problems are even worse for those who are already worried about money."

A spokesman for Energy UK, which represents suppliers, said: "Energy suppliers produce millions of energy bills each year and in the rare cases where errors are made, they need to be fixed quickly."

He said suppliers were striving to improve service and maintain standards. The introduction of smart meters would bring accurate bills, as well as more choice, control and visibility to consumers over their energy use, he added.