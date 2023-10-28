Inaccurate wax figures and list of first date don’ts

Monique Judge joins GrioFam show to give her take on trending stories

Celebrities Lil Wayne and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson expressed dissatisfaction this week that new wax figures depicting them in fact do not look like them. Additionally, a list of bad first date ideas went viral and sparked debate in the dating world! Monique Judge, a contributing columnist, joins us to discuss these trending stories on our GrioFam show.

Learn more about our GrioFam show from the clip above

