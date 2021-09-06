Inaction On Climate Change Is Greatest Threat To Health, 220 Medical Journals Warn

Nick Visser
·3 min read

A coalition of more than 220 of the planet’s leading medical and public health journals issued an urgent rallying cry to address climate change on Sunday, saying the greatest threat to global health was the planet’s ongoing failure to rein in carbon emissions.

The editors of the journals wrote the impassioned joint plea, warning humanity was already facing irreversible threats to public health just weeks before the United Nations is set to meet for its general assembly later this month. The threat was so urgent, they wrote, that countries can’t wait for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic to begin reducing emmissions.

“Health is already being harmed by global temperature increases and the destruction of the natural world, a state of affairs health professionals have been bringing attention to for decades,” the call, published in journals including the Lancet, the New England Journal of Medicine and the British Medical Journal, reads. “The science is unequivocal: a global increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius [2.7 degrees Fahrenheit] above the pre-industrial average and the continued loss of biodiversity risk catastrophic harm to health that will be impossible to reverse.”

The publication comes shortly after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 monster, packing 150 mph winds and causing widespread havoc from the South to the Northeastern United States. Scientists have long said that climate change will increasingly spark more intense and more regular extreme weather events, including storms like Ida as well as severe drought, rampant flooding and unprecedented rainfall.

A study published in May found more than a third of heat-related deaths in many parts of the world can be linked to warming made worse by climate change and others have warned of dramatic changes to the environment, mass extinction and conflict linked to the phenomenon.

The editorial also follows a report issued in August by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which found temperature warming thresholds of 2 degrees Celsius — the point at which scientists say the planet must remain beneath — would soon be “beyond reach“ without dramatic and rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. UN Secretary General António Guterres said at the time the report was a “code red for humanity,” urging countries to act decisively to avoid the worst climate-related effects.

The journals said Sunday the consequences of failing to act would fall disproportionately on many communities and countries that have contributed the least to create them, although the editors wrote no country would be shielded from a warmer world.

“The greatest threat to global public health is the continued failure of world leaders to keep the global temperature rise below 1.5° C and to restore nature,” the journals wrote on Sunday. “Urgent, society-wide changes must be made and will lead to a fairer and healthier world.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Their dogs killed a 7-year-old girl in Garner. Will their owners get them back?

    “It’s rare that someone would request that their dogs be returned in this situation,” the town’s attorney said.

  • What part of the US is safest from climate change?

    An analysis of climate change risk across the US finds that the safest counties are in the Northeast.

  • Take a look at AT&T's 'Flying COWs' - drones that returned cell service to Hurricane Ida-hit Louisiana

    AT&T is revolutionizing LTE coverage with the Flying COW, an innovative wireless network site situated on a drone.

  • Treasured US West trout streams wither amid heat, drought

    The North Platte River in southern Wyoming has been so low in places lately that a toddler could easily wade across and thick mats of olive-green algae grow in the lazy current. Neither scene resembles the proper picture of a renowned trout fishing destination, one where anglers glide downstream in drift boats, flinging fly lures in hope of landing big brown and rainbow trout in the shadow of the Medicine Bow Mountains. Blistering heat waves and extended drought have raised water temperatures and imperiled fish species in several states.

  • Magnitude 3.8 earthquake hits near Ukiah, Calif.

    A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported Saturday three miles from Ukiah, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

  • A blazing inferno threatens my paradise on Earth: Lake Tahoe

    After an emotional discussion, we decided it’s too risky to spend more summers there. I feel the loss viscerally, like Eve being cast out of Eden ‘The images are horrific: giant walls of flames descending mountain sides. Orange skies. Homes scorched to ash.’ Photograph: Jae C Hong/AP It’s not the Ritz-Carlton. The remote cabin my family has rented in South Lake Tahoe for the past 10 years is small, buggy, mouse-infested and surrounded by dirt. There’s no turndown service – there’s not even cellp

  • Larry continues to strengthen as major hurricane, Canadian impacts possible

    The U.S. and Canada could see life-threatening conditions from the significant swells caused by Hurricane Larry.

  • Climate Czar Kerry Fails To Clinch Climate Deal With China

    U.S. President Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry’s requests to make more climate pledges before a UN summit in November fell on deaf ears in China

  • Divers identify broken pipeline as source of Gulf oil spill

    Divers at the site of an ongoing oil spill that appeared in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida have identified the apparent source as one-foot diameter pipeline displaced from a trench on the ocean floor and broken open. Talos Energy, the Houston-based company currently paying for the cleanup, said in a statement issued Sunday evening that the busted pipeline does not belong to them. The company said it is working with the U.S. Coast Guard and other state and federal agencies to coordinate the response and identify the owner of the ruptured pipeline.

  • Endangered garter snakes find refuge at San Francisco airport

    The airport has set aside and fenced in 180 acres just for the endangered animals.

  • COVID Isn’t the Only Reason Travel Will Never Be the Same

    Winston RossTucked into a dramatic cape on the central Oregon coast, the Heceta Head Lighthouse Bed & Breakfast has for a quarter-century lured travelers to a setting rich with history and a nourishing eight-course meal each morning. Of late, the lighthouse has become a beacon away from a burning West.At a mid-July gathering at the breakfast table, strangers from New Jersey, Philadelphia, Texas, Missouri and Seattle dined on fresh-baked bagels and salmon lox, masticating on a smoky new world. Th

  • How a Tahoe refuge saved owls, coyotes and raccoons from wildfire

    Wildfires take a devastating toll on local animals. A Lake Tahoe refuge made sure its creatures didn’t suffer the same fate An owl rescued from Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Center recuperates at a bird sanctuary. Photograph: Don Preisler/Photo by Don Preisler Greg Erfani watched the flames grow bigger and bigger as they crept toward Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, the animal refuge he helps run in South Lake Tahoe. He feared not only for himself but for the menagerie of raccoons, coyotes, owls and porcupi

  • Expert: Wine makers sees 'oversupply' as industry brave wildfires, water shortage

    Wine producers have been able to keep prices relatively level, thanks to creative approaches learned after the wildfires in 2020 and government assistance, an expert explains.

  • Wildfires, smoke snuff out outdoor adventures across US

    Andy Farquhar’s plans for an outdoor adventure have gone up in smoke twice this summer. The retired attorney and teacher from the Philadelphia area had planned to hike with a friend for several weeks on the Pacific Crest Trail north of Lake Tahoe until the second-largest fire in California history stampeded across the Sierra Nevada, closing a 160-mile (257-kilometer) stretch of the trail and blanketing the region in thick smoke. “We’re batting zero now,” Farquhar said.

  • After this desert city faced dry taps, California rushed through emergency water funding

    Officials in Needles feared the city could go dry but state officials have come through with a $2 million bailout.

  • South Lake Tahoe residents can return as fire threat eases

    California Highway Patrol officers began taking down roadblocks on State Route 50 at Stateline, Nevada, KCRA-TV reported. Members of the National Guard who had helped on the fire had left the area. The threat from the Caldor Fire hasn't entirely vanished but downgrading to a warning meant those who wish could return to their homes in what had been a smoke-choked ghost town instead of a thriving Labor Day getaway location.

  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX launch site threatens wildlife, Texas environmental groups say

    The site in Boca Chica, south Texas is surrounded by protected lands that host a huge range of local wildlife including turtles and hundreds of bird species SpaceX test launches its SN15 Starship prototype on 5 May in Boca Chica, Texas. Photograph: Gene Blevins/ZUMA Wire/REX/Shutterstock Everything seemed normal as SpaceX’s Starship juddered into the sky over south Texas last March, tangerine flames and white smoke pluming behind it. But roughly six minutes into the test flight, the spacecraft t

  • NYC's oldest house severely damaged by Ida

    The city and state's oldest house, the Wyckoff House Museum in Brooklyn (circa 1650), sustained serious flooding and water-related damage after Ida brought record levels of rain to the Tri-State area during the week.

  • For Western cities like Boise, effects of climate change show inaction is not an option

    Cities and states like ours have led the way for years on climate action, and now it’s time for our leaders in Congress to act. │ Guest opinion

  • Weaponizing Carbon Dioxide In The 21st Century

    Just as oil became a geopolitical weapon in the 21st century, carbon dioxide is set to become a geopolitical weapon in the 21st century