Inaction delays sex crimes cases against former Amory teacher

Mar. 28—OXFORD — A former Amory High School teacher accused of the sex crimes against children has refused to hire a new attorney, leaving both state and federal court officials perplexed.

Toshemie Wilson, 47, of Okolona, is accused of giving juvenile male students cash and drugs and then recording them while they performed sex acts either alone or with a blow-up doll over a 15-year period.

Last summer, a federal grand jury indicted Wilson on 10 counts of the sexual exploitation of children and a Monroe County grand jury handed down a 22-count indictment in circuit court.

In mid-January, Wilson suddenly rejected a plea agreement in federal court. Citing irreconcilable differences, Wilson then fired attorneys Jamie Franks and Bill Wheeler, who were representing him on both the state and federal charges.

Chief U.S. District Judge Debra Brown initially gave Wilson 30 days to retain a new attorney or tell the government he wanted a public defender. When that deadline came and went with no action, the court gave him another 21 days.

Brown was forced to appoint a federal public defender on March 24, more than nine weeks after Wilson fired his attorneys. That case is currently set to go to trial May 22.

A similar scenario simultaneously played out in circuit court. Wilson fired the same lawyers in mid-January, and Circuit Court Judge Kelly Mims gave him 60 days to find representation. Again, Wilson let that deadline pass without taking action.

On March 14, the Mississippi Attorney General's Office asked for a status conference to see where things stand. Mims has scheduled that meeting for April 19, giving Wilson three more weeks to find an attorney.

Wilson was an instructor with the Technical Students Association. His inappropriate conduct with students dates back to at least 2005 but did not come to light until November 2020 when a former victim came forward.

During searches of Wilson's house and storage building in May 2021, investigators seized more than 300 items, including video tapes labeled with sexual positions and the names of known Amory High School students. There were also nondisclosure agreements signed by Amory students.

Story continues

On July 20, 2022, a Monroe County grand jury handed down a 22-count indictment that included human trafficking — procuring the sexual servitude of a minor, gratification of lust and child exploitation. The following day, a federal grand jury indicted Wilson on 10 counts of the sexual exploitation of children. Both indictments say there were nine victims.

On the state charges, Wilson is facing more than 700 years in prison. Each count has a maximum sentence ranging from 15-40 years. If convicted of the federal charges, Wilson would face up to 30 years in prison for each charge.

Following his arrest last summer, Wilson has been held without bond in federal custody in the Lafayette County Detention Center.

