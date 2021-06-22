Inappropriate contact leads to arrest

Jun. 22—OXFORD — A Lafayette County man has been jailed after he tried to get a juvenile to send him nude pictures

The Oxford Police Department received a report May 30 of inappropriate messages between a child and an adult. The investigation identified the adult as Paul Webb, 48, of Oxford.

Following an investigation, Webb was arrested June 17 and charged with enticement of a child to produce visual depiction of sexual conduct. During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, a judge set bond at $25,000.

william.moore@djournal.com