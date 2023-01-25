'Inappropriate' jail video calls on school grounds lead to teacher resignation, officials say

A Franklin County teacher tendered her resignation after a school board investigation determined she engaged in sexual video calls with a county inmate on school grounds while classes were in session, authorities say.

In at least one video, the teacher appeared "naked" in her office at the Franklin County school, which serves students in kindergarten through 12th grade, Sheriff A.J. "Tony" Smith wrote in a text message.

The school district also found that some of the "inappropriate" calls happened during school hours — a violation of school board policy, Franklin County Superintendent Steve Lanier said.

Lanier planned to make a recommendation to the school board Monday that she be terminated. However, after she was notified of the findings, she submitted a resignation letter that will go in front of the school board Thursday.

The teacher worked for the district for 30 years and was five months away from retirement.

"It's just not conducive to what we want in a teacher here in Franklin County," Lanier said. “When you violate a board policy, we’re going to dismiss you."

The teacher was placed on paid leave two weeks ago when the sheriff took to Facebook in a now-deleted video and named her and three other women who've been caught "exposing themselves to inmates."

Smith wanted to charge the women, however, State Attorney Jack Campbell said it is not illegal to have "sexual conversations or even demonstrations between consensual adults."

