'Inappropriately targeted': Portage NAACP claims sheriff's unit targets minority drivers

The Portage County NAACP has released a report claiming a unit of the Portage County Sheriff's Office unfairly targets minority drivers.

The civil rights organization analyzed traffic stops made by the sheriff's department's Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement (PACE), finding that members of the unit have disproportionately stopped Black drivers when compared to the demographics of the county.

Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski said previously that the unit, created in 2021, his first year of office, is made up of a couple K-9s and two or three deputies who focus on complaints the sheriff’s office receives about drugs or crimes of violence.

"When information on outcomes of stops is considered along with information on number of stops, it appears that the PACE unit is targeting minority drivers," the NAACP stated in the report. "This can lead to innocent members of the community to feel like they are being inappropriately targeted by police. There is a need to consider the negative impact this targeting can have on police-community relations."

But Chief Deputy Ralph Spidalieri said deputies are concerned with safety, not the race of the drivers they pull over.

"We're colorblind," he said. "We are focused on safety."

Analyzing traffic stops

NAACP President Renee Romine said the civil rights organization started looking into the PACE unit after hearing citizen complaints. The NAACP compiled its data by sending questions to a PACE officer and a records clerk regarding numbers from 2022.

According to the NAACP analysis, the PACE unit made 1,125 stops in 2022. Of those, only 7% (80) resulted in an arrest, about half (542) were ticketed and the rest (503) were not arrested or ticketed.

Of those stopped by the PACE unit, 59% were white, 34% were Black, and 7% were other races, according to the NAACP report. Of those ticketed, 61% were white, 25% were Black and 14% were other races. Of those arrested, 73% were white, 24% were Black and 4% were other races.

Portage County's population is 86% white, 5% Black, 6% two or more races, and 3% other races, according to data from the U.S. Census.

To provide more context, the NAACP also examined traffic stops from other Portage County deputies outside the PACE unit and found that "the percentage of stops that include minority drivers is a bit above what might be expected based on county race statistics, but also substantially below the numbers for the PACE unit." The analysis shows that 76% of drivers stopped by deputies outside the PACE unit were white, 20% were Black and 4% were other races.

The report states that the rate at which PACE deputies stop Black drivers "is not only higher than their racial representation in the county," but also higher than the rate at which minorities are stopped by other sheriff deputies.

Taking drugs off the street

Spidalieri said the report doesn't address a major part of the PACE unit's efforts to take drugs off the streets. Although he couldn't provide immediate data on how many major drug busts the unit has conducted, he said the number is substantial.

In 2021, a deputy recovered what was believed to be a county record amount of cash and marijuana during a traffic stop.

"They're taking drugs off the streets that are killing our kids," he said.

Meetings with police

Members of the Portage NAACP have facilitated conversations with law enforcement since 2022 in an effort to work cooperatively with agencies and keep situations from escalating.

Ravenna Police Chief Jeff Wallis, left, speaks with Frank Hairston, communications chairman of the Portage County NAACP, at a quarterly meeting between the NAACP and area police chiefs. The luncheon took place at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Kent.

Romine said the meetings take place quarterly and focus on various issues, such as mental health. Recently, the NAACP, along with the ACLU of Ohio, hosted a "Know Your Rights" event at the King Kennedy Community Center to educate residents about their rights during traffic stops and searches.

The Portage County NAACP co-sponsored a "Know Your Rights" event with ACLU Ohio at the King Kennedy Community Center in Ravenna. The goal was to educate residents about their rights during traffic stops and searches.

She said those talks haven't focused on complaints about the PACE unit because the sheriff's department is the only one that has such a unit.

The sheriff's office hasn't attended the NAACP's events lately, she said, and the NAACP has made repeated unsuccessful attempts to reach the office to go over the data in the report.

"We wanted to have these conversations because it's a way we can all move forward," she said. "I just think taking a proactive step is better for everyone."

Romine, whose son is a police officer, said the NAACP pushed for the sheriff's current use of body cameras because they protect both deputies and the people they encounter.

"Why wait until something happens?" she asked.

At the "Know Your Rights" event, she said, many police officers said they wanted to hear the perspectives of citizens. She said the NAACP wants to build respect between people and police, "and you can't do that without having a conversation."

Spidalieri insisted that deputies are focused on making the community safer and not on race.

"Our guys are out there working to reduce violent crime and drugs, and they're doing a great job," he said.

Reporter Diane Smith can be reached at 330-696-1115 or dsmith@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Portage County NAACP alleges sheriff's unit targets minority drivers