Inari Medical Appoints Cynthia Lucchese and Catherine Szyman to the Company's Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases, today announced the appointment of Cynthia Lucchese and Catherine Szyman to the company's Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Cindy and Katie as new independent directors to our board. They bring diverse perspectives and extensive healthcare leadership experience to Inari that will assist us as we strive to continue transforming the treatment of venous thromboembolism without the use of thrombolytic drugs," said Bill Hoffman, Inari's Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Lucchese and Ms. Szyman have served as members of the Board of Directors since November 2019. Ms. Lucchese will also serve as Audit Committee Chair and as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, and Ms. Szyman will also serve as a member of the Audit Committee.

Since November 2015, Ms. Lucchese has been the Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Hulman & Company, a motorsports competition and entertainment company. Prior to Hulman & Company, she served as the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Hillenbrand, Inc., a public company with multiple brands that serve a range of industries across the globe, from 2008 to 2014. Ms. Lucchese has experience with medical device and life sciences companies, including Guidant, Thoratec and Eli Lilly. Ms. Lucchese currently serves on the board of two public companies. Since July 2014, she has served as board member, Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of Intersect ENT, Inc., a publicly traded medical device company. Additionally, since May 2015, Ms. Lucchese has served as a board member of Hanger, Inc., a publicly traded company that delivers orthotic and prosthetic products and patient care. Ms. Lucchese has served as a member of Hanger's Audit Committee since November 2017. Ms. Lucchese is also a board member and Audit Committee Chair for BVI International, Inc., a privately owned global ophthalmic device company. Ms. Lucchese has a B.S. in accounting and an M.B.A. from Indiana University, Kelley School of Business.

Since January 2015, Ms. Szyman has been the Corporate Vice President of Critical Care at Edwards Lifesciences Corp., the global leader in patient-focused medical innovations for structural heart disease, as well as critical care and surgical monitoring. Prior to Edwards, Ms. Szyman worked at Medtronic from 1991 to 2014, where she held a number of roles, including President of Global Diabetes, Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Business Development, Vice President and General Manager for the endovascular business and Vice President of Finance for the vascular business. Ms. Szyman currently serves as a board member of Endotronix, Inc., a private medical technology company, the Opus College of Business at the University of St. Thomas and the American Heart Association, a non-profit organization that funds cardiovascular medical research. Ms. Szyman has a B.A. from University of St. Thomas and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.