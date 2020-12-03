The Inaugural Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week Ends with Strong Results and Success Stories

·7 min read

HONG KONG, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The first-ever edition of Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week has concluded successfully, creating copious business opportunities for the world's companies and operators looking for new business solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.

Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week offered a vital virtual business arena for the whole beauty industry.
Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week offered a vital virtual business arena for the whole beauty industry.
Both exhibitors and visitors reported strongly positive interactions through the innovative Match &amp; Meet software by Cosmoprof Asia.
Both exhibitors and visitors reported strongly positive interactions through the innovative Match & Meet software by Cosmoprof Asia.

652 exhibitors from 19 countries and regions took part in the event, with 227 companies joining Cosmoprof Asia for the very first time. Thanks to international associations' and governments' commitment to support the beauty industry, 15 Country and Group pavilions from China, Greece, Italy, Korea, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, and UK participated in Digital Week.

The first edition of Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week gained the support of InvestHK, the Hong Kong SAR Government department responsible for Foreign Direct Investment, and The Cosmetic & Perfumery Association of Hong Kong (CPAHK) for collaboration and promotion.

8,953 visitors from 115 countries and regions registered on the platform in order to virtually network, learn about current and upcoming trends, and increase their business. Both exhibitors and visitors reported strongly positive interactions, with 3,568 b2b meetings and 31,009 live chat connections through the innovative Match & Meet software by Cosmoprof Asia.

"Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week has been a profitable opportunity for our international exhibitors and operators," said Gianpiero Calzolari, President of BolognaFiere Group. "The Asia-Pacific region is still a key market for the beauty industry, and it will be one of the first areas to recover in the next months. It is therefore important for our exhibitors and operators to maintain a strong interaction with local stakeholders, and thanks to Digital Week, our international community could share updates and specific projects for APAC consumers."

"We are delighted by the overwhelmingly positive results from this first edition of Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week," said David Bondi, Senior Vice President - Asia of Informa Markets and Director of Cosmoprof Asia Ltd. "Digital Week has proven that buyers and sellers are eager for connection and commerce via a high-quality online event, while establishing a strong foundation for future hybrid events combining physical and online trade. We look forward to 2021 knowing that whatever it brings we will be able to continue to bring the industry together again."

Testimonials deliver fast feedback on the quality event

Testimonials are already pouring in, from many corners of the world, with exhibitors commenting on the high-quality connections and networking, while already anticipating attending in 2021.

"We had total 61 contacts during seven days, which is highly efficient considering the fact that it wasn't just a random walk-in. What's cool about Digital Week is that we were given the chance to learn about the potential partner in advance before confirming the meeting. So, in some context it is way more time and cost efficient compared to the traditional offline exhibition. Thumbs up and 5 stars for Digital Week."
Avril Han, Manager, The Beautiful Factr., Korea

"We saw a very good result from this online event. 60 meetings were made in five days with buyers of very high quality. The application of the Match & Meet platform is easy to manage compared to others. We have recommended this Digital Week to our brand clients and they are ready to join for the next edition."
Wendy Zhang, Marketing Manager, Yally Cosmetics Industrial (Huizhou) Co., Ltd, China

"For us it was a very profitable and interesting experience compared to the usual fairs. Not only for a matter of costs, but because it allowed us to find new contacts, and above all to get found. The platform worked well and I found it easy and intuitive. Searching for contacts was easy and absolutely effective. Summing up: 8/10!"
Daniele Fenice, Co-Founder, NUME-Lab, Switzerland

These are joined by testimonials from buyers. Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week attracted around 9,000 buyers, the majority of which were joining the online exhibition from China, Philippines, USA, South Korea and Taiwan region, confirming the global nature of the exhibition.

"Interesting and very busy week. Picked up a few contacts that could turn into real opportunities for componentry and finished products. I would definitely attend again and would recommend this event to anyone within the industry. Big thanks to Cosmoprof Asia for putting it together."
Sally Jackson, Global Sourcing Executive, Potter & Moore Innovations Ltd, UK.

"Cosmoprof Asia is still the most important trade platform for us. It was nice matching with some companies supplying good quality lashes and skincare products via this digital platform. Thank you for the opportunity to continue my sourcing achievement virtually. Hope to meet them face to face next November in Hong Kong."
Junko Tanomoto, Director, Cyberbeauty Co Ltd, Japan

"Rather than not having the opportunity to source new products because of the pandemic, this system creates an avenue to still connect with businesses in our line of business."
Fagbamiye Bola, Director, Alpha Liberty Trading Inc., Canada

Education, Live Demos and Trends Forecast

During Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week, online seminars unveiled new technologies and trends. Cosmotalks - The Virtual Series offered 17 expert-led webinars, with specific daily topics exploring the main trends for the beauty industry: sustainability, digital evolution, new consumer habits, general regulations. 3,338 operators took part in the online panels, which will be available on-demand on our website - https://digital-week.cosmoprof-asia.com/en-us/Education/CosmoTalks-The-Virtual-Series

E-live demos of hair, nail creations, make-up techniques and presentations of innovative products enriched the digital calendar of the Cosmo Virtual Stage, with 1,975 views for the sessions hosted by Shiseido Professional, GAMA Professional, May's and Nailholic. Cosmo Virtual Stage demos are available at Cosmoprof Asia website: https://digital-week.cosmoprof-asia.com/en-us/Events/Cosmo-Virtual-Stage

In this time of great upheaval, Cosmoprof Asia presented the latest CosmoTrends report curated by renowned global beauty trend forecasting agency BEAUTYSTREAMS. The 21 most innovative products from exhibitors of Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week 2020 have been selected for the report, providing a vital perspective on the beauty market. BEAUTYSTREAMS highlighted six major trends taking centre stage: SELF-CARE TECH, LOCAL TREASURES, HYPER-HYGIENE, SEAL OF SCIENCE, NATURE'S POTIONS, and MASK FRIENDLY BEAUTY. For the full CosmoTrends report, please visit: https://digital-week.cosmoprof-asia.com/en-us/Events/CosmoTrends.

Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week offered a vital virtual business arena for the whole beauty industry while we are all waiting to meet again in Hong Kong in November 2021 for Cosmoprof Asia. Stay tuned for updates!

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Download the high-resolution images at this link: https://bit.ly/2HcuPBl

ABOUT THE ORGANISERS:

Cosmoprof Asia is organised by Cosmoprof Asia Ltd, a joint-venture company between BolognaFiere Group and Informa Markets Asia Ltd.

ABOUT BOLOGNAFIERE GROUP (www.bolognafiere.it)

BolognaFiere Group is the world's leading trade show organiser in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art and culture. The Group has more than 80 international exhibitions within its portfolio, notably Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, established in 1967 and held in Bologna, Italy. For the 2019 edition, Cosmoprof registered more than 265.000 attendees from 150 countries in the world, with an increase by 10% of foreign professionals, and 3,033 exhibitors from 70 countries. The Cosmoprof platform extends throughout the entire world, with its events in Bologna, Las Vegas, Mumbai, and Hong Kong, China (with Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof India, and Cosmoprof Asia). Recently the fifth exhibition of the network has been announced: Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN, in Thailand, will focus on the cosmetic industry in South-East Asia. In 2020, South China Beauty Expo, a new show in Shenzhen, China was held in July. The Cosmoprof platform will reinforce its influence in Europe, thanks to the acquisition of the German group Health and Beauty, in South America, thanks to the collaboration with Beauty Fair -Feira Internacional De Beleza Profissional, and in Asia.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS (www.informamarkets.com)

Informa Markets Beauty has an extensive network powered by B2B events across 11 cities in Asia (Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo), the world's fastest growing markets. By further expanding its strength, the Beauty Portfolio now includes a new B2B event in Miami 2021 will serve THE AMERICAS, North, South America and Caribbean Islands Region.

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

SOURCE Cosmoprof Asia

Latest Stories

  • McConnell shrugs as Georgia Republicans excoriate Trump and Washington over bogus election claims

    As Republicans in Georgia pleaded Tuesday with President Trump to stop making baseless claims about the election being stolen from him, GOP leaders in Washington remained silent about the avalanche of lies, conspiracy theories and open threats of violence made by the president’s allies. 

  • A 52-year-old Florida mother died after being run over by a van occupied by teenagers who attacked her son in her home, sheriff says

    Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said, Suzette Penton "has tire tracks on her body" after being run over by a van filled with the four teenage suspects.

  • Seattle to Slash Police Budget as Homicides Hit Highest Level in over a Decade

    Seattles is preparing to slash the city's police budget just as homicides in the city climb to their highest level in more than a decade.Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is set to sign a city budget that includes an 18 percent cut to the Seattle Police Department, a move that comes after police reform activists demanded the police budget be reduced by half. Calls for police reform have abounded in cities across the country since May, when George Floyd died at the hands of police in Minneapolis.The city council voted last week to slash about $69 million in funding for officer training, salaries and overtime, and get rid of vacant positions in the police department as well as transfer parking officers, mental health workers, and 911 dispatchers out of the department. The goal is to ultimately reinvest in alternatives to police in situations such as mental health crises.Meanwhile, Seattle had seen 55 murders this year as of Monday, the highest level since at least 2008, the last year of data available. The troubled city is also suffering a spike in violent crime, with 8,418 burglary incidents, up from to 7,634 last year, according to police.The mayor, a Democrat, said last week that she believes the city is "laying the groundwork to make systemic and lasting changes to policing.""We have rightly put forward a plan that seeks to ensure SPD has enough officers to meet 911 response and investigative needs throughout the city, while acknowledging and addressing the disproportionate impacts policing has had on communities of color, particularly Black communities," Durkan said in a statement.Police Chief Carmen Best resigned over the summer amid disagreements with the city council over the cuts to the police budget.In June, rioters claimed and barricaded off several blocks in the city’s downtown Capitol Hill neighborhood, calling it the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone, or CHOP, after police abandoned their East Precinct to vandals and arsonists. Police agreed not to respond to calls from within the “autonomous zone” unless they were life-threatening.Later that month, however, Durkan, who previously predicted the autonomous zone would usher in a “summer of love” and said her decision to withdraw police from the area reflected her “trust” in protesters, announced the city would begin dismantling the zone, citing incidents of violence. A shooting inside the zone left a 19-year-old dead and another critically injured. Police said they were met by a violent crowd that blocked their access to the victims.

  • Where is President Trump going to live after he leaves office?

    Since he changed his legal address from Trump Tower in New York City to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., some have assumed that’s where he'll go after leaving Washington. There’s just one problem.

  • 80-year-old woman’s ex son-in-law charged with repeatedly raping her, taking pictures

    For more than a year, an 80-year-old Hialeah woman refused to tell her daughter that she was being forcibly raped by her daughter’s ex-husband, according to police.

  • Barr Appoints Durham as Special Counsel to Continue Probe under Biden

    Attorney General William Barr has appointed U.S. attorney John Durham as special counsel to secure his probe into the origins of the Russia investigation as president-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office.The authority of the special counsel will make it more difficult for the incoming Biden administration to fire Durham, allowing the attorney to continue his work on the probe. The order appointing Durham special counsel is dated October 19; however, Barr wrote that the order should not be made public until after the general election, “because legitimate investigative and privacy concerns warrant confidentiality.”> News: Here is a copy of the order from Barr appointing John Durham as special counsel of the investigation into the origins of the Russia probe pic.twitter.com/rUFbDO6Amj> > -- Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) December 1, 2020"I decided the best thing to do would be to appoint them under the same regulation that covered [Robert] Mueller, to provide Durham and his team some assurance that they’d be able to complete their work regardless of the outcome of the election," Barr told the Associated Press.Durham's investigation "is focused on the activities of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation within the FBI," Barr said.Crossfire Hurricane was the name given to the FBI's investigation of possible collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russian operatives. The more than two-year probe yielded no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia to disrupt the 2016 election.As a result of Durham’s investigation, former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith pleaded guilty to altering an email that he used to apply for a FISA warrant against former Trump-campaign adviser Carter Page. Clinesmith was involved in the Crossfire Hurricane investigation from its early stages. In August 2016, the FBI agents who opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation gave Trump his first intelligence briefing, and Clinesmith approved a summary of that briefing along with former agent Peter Strzok.

  • Swedish-Iranian scientist may face imminent execution, say rights groups

    Swedish-Iranian scientist Ahmadreza Djalali, sentenced to death in Iran on espionage charges, may face imminent execution, rights groups said on Tuesday. "On 1 December, a judge said Ahmadreza was to be transferred to Rajai Shahr prison TODAY to proceed with his imminent execution," Amnesty International said on Twitter. "His lawyer was informed that Ahmadreza would be transferred to Rajai Shahr Prison ... today (Tuesday, Dec. 1)," Iran Human Rights said in a statement, quoting his wife Vida Mehrannia.

  • 'Stop the Steal' rally asks Trump supporters not to vote in Georgia's Senate runoffs

    A team of Trump-adjacent lawyers are turning on the electoral process as a whole.Sidney Powell, a former lawyer for the Trump campaign who has since been disavowed, and high-profile lawyer Lin Wood, along with a bunch of other people falsely alleging the whole 2020 election was rigged, gathered Wednesday in Georgia for a so-called "Stop the Steal" rally. There, they brought up some old favorite Trump rally chants and election conspiracy theories, though with a decidedly non-GOP-approved twist.With Trump campaign flags flying, the scantily masked crowd was reminiscent of a rally for the outgoing president. But the "lock him up" chants at this rally were actually targeted at Brian Kemp, Georgia's Republican governor. Wood initiated the chants, calling for a protest outside Kemp's house and his resignation because he hasn't moved to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in the state.Powell added to that, calling for ballots that are signed and marked with a thumbprint -- an idea that doesn't jibe with the secret ballots mandated in Georgia and most of the U.S. "I would encourage all Georgians to make it known that you will not vote at all unless your vote is secure," Powell added, essentially advocating for a boycott of the January runoffs that will decide control of the Senate. And when Rep. Vernon Jones (R-Ga.) tried to butt in and encourage people to turn out, Wood jumped back in, telling everyone to stay home until Trump is given the win and even suggesting Trump should split from the GOP altogether.If all that wasn't enough, someone brought a literal pitchfork to the event. > Someone at the rally literally carrying a pitchfork. pic.twitter.com/y4lteN9Xwn> > -- Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead.

  • He killed a woman and held her roommate hostage on Thanksgiving, cops say. He’s charged.

    A man is facing charges including murder and attempted murder, after Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives say he broke into a home on Thanksgiving Day, choked and battered one victim and killed another.

  • Biden facing growing pressure over secretary of defense pick

    President-elect Joe Biden is facing escalating pressure from competing factions within his own party as he finalizes his choice for secretary of defense. Black leaders have encouraged the incoming president to select an African American to diversify what has so far been a largely white prospective Cabinet, while others are pushing him to appoint a woman to lead the Department of Defense for the first time. At the same time, a growing collection of progressive groups is opposing the leading female contender, Michèle Flournoy, citing concerns about her record and private-sector associations.

  • Army sergeant arrested after boy forced out of car, killed by vehicle

    An Alabama soldier was charged with reckless murder after allegedly forcing his girlfriend's unruly 5-year-old son to get out of a car at night along a road where the boy was hit and killed by another vehicle, authorities said.

  • Retiring GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander praised for bipartisan efforts as he bids farewell

    As Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) bid farewell to his colleagues on the Senate floor Wednesday, the retiring lawmaker received a standing ovation from the rest of the upper chamber.In an emotional speech, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Alexander is "leaving this body and those of us in it, and the nation it exists to serve, stronger and better because you were here."> WATCH: Sen. Mitch McConnell gets emotional while speaking on Sen. Lamar Alexander: "You're leaving this body and those of us in it and the nation it exists to serve stronger and better because you were here." pic.twitter.com/JKqBpefAM5> > -- The Hill (@thehill) December 2, 2020Veteran Democratic senators, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), also heaped praise on Alexander. Schumer, referring to Alexander as his friend, said he "will leave this chamber with a legacy that every senator should be proud of," emphasizing instances in which he's reached across the aisle despite potential personal political cost.Feinstein, meanwhile, said "I truly have come to appreciate Sen. Alexander's fairness, interest in solving problems, and his bipartisanship. Most of all, I so appreciate your friendship."In his final address, Alexander said the Senate needs "a change of behavior" resulting in lawmakers ceasing to block each other's amendments. > Not something you see often -- bipartisan standing ovation on Senate floor for retiring GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander after he wraps up farewell address, which featured a heavy emphasis on his cross-aisle relationships and bipartisan accomplishments, especially on education issues> > -- Deirdre Walsh (@deirdrekwalsh) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead.

  • Operation Warp Speed's top scientist predicts more than 100 million Americans could be immunized with coronavirus vaccines within the next 100 days

    By the end of February, 100 million Americans could be vaccinated, Operation Warp Speed's Moncef Slaoui predicted.

  • Freshly pardoned Michael Flynn shares message telling Trump to 'suspend the Constitution' to hold a new presidential election

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn is fresh off a presidential pardon and ready to get back into some trouble.President Trump pardoned his short-lived national security adviser last week, after Flynn had previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian ambassador. Flynn has since been sharing dubious allegations of voter fraud, and on Wednesday, boosted a message telling Trump to take some radical actions to stop it.In a full-page Washington Times ad from something called the We the People Convention, Ohio Tea Party leader Tom Zawistowski tries to draw a comparison between Lincoln trying to save the union in 1863 and Trump trying to claw back the 2020 election, using some disputed facts along the way. Zawistowski alleges a lot of similarities between the two times, from "Democrat/Socialist federal officials plotting to finish gutting the U.S. Constitution" to big tech "actively censoring free speech and promoting leftist propaganda." So to counter that, the We the People Convention suggests Trump "declare limited Martial Law to temporarily suspend the Constitution" in order to hold a presidential election re-vote overseen by the military.> Big pro-authoritarian energy in Trumpland today:> > The president's (recently pardoned) former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, shared a message encouraging President Trump to "temporarily suspend the Constitution," impose martial law and "silence the destructive media." pic.twitter.com/cQh0wl7oWw> > — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 2, 2020Flynn shared the ad on Twitter on Wednesday, seemingly trying to encourage a bunch of Fox News hosts and QAnon supporters to share it. It's just one of many disputed facts and allegations about the election that are apparently flowing through the mind of the man who used to oversee America's national security.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Detroit police fatally shoot gunman suspected in slaying

    Police killed a gunman during a shootout early Tuesday who was suspected of fatally shooting a woman over a child-custody issue and firing shots at a Detroit police station, authorities said. Members of the department’s Special Response Team approached the 28-year-old man about 7 a.m. as he sat holding an AR-15 rifle in an SUV in a parking lot on the city’s east side, Chief James Craig said. The man is believed to have killed the 28-year-old the mother of his child late Monday on Detroit’s west side, Craig said.

  • Court papers detail alleged White House ‘bribery-for-pardon’ scheme

    Donald Trump not named in documents related to investigation

  • India Muslim man arrested under 'love jihad' law

    He is the first to be arrested under a controversial anti-conversion law passed last month.

  • Biden told this immigrant rights activist 'vote for Trump' in a blunt exchange. He voted for Biden but is ready to push him hard on immigration reform.

    Carlos Rojas Rodriguez confronted then-candidate Joe Biden about deportations in 2019. Here's what Rodriguez wants to see from the president-elect.

  • 6 Republican heavyweights told Politico they're pumped for Trump 2024. 6 were less effusive.

    Several Republican lawmakers are showing enthusiasm for a potential 2024 run from President Trump, Politico reports.Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) went so far as to say he would support Trump's candidacy if he chooses to run, while Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said he "should run and would have the support" of the Republican Party.Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.), both of whom have had their names floated as potential presidential candidates, also indicated to Politico that they'd back Trump's effort to return to the White House, as did Sens. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), who said the U.S. "would benefit tremendously" from another Trump term. Blackburn, though, is still holding out hope Trump will win his doomed battle to overturn the 2020 results.Not everyone was overtly enthusiastic, however, including some of Trump's notable allies like Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), who declined to comment. Cotton is another senator many speculate could launch his own bid, so he may be keeping things close to the vest. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), meanwhile, said he doesn't talk about hypotheticals, a point echoed by Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), John Cornyn (R-Texas), and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) may have been the hardest to read. He repeated his opinion that Trump would be the clear favorite if he ran, but didn't hint one way or another how he'd feel about it. "I know it's an interesting story, but I have no idea," he told Politico.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead.