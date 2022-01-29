Inaugural domestic abuse fundraiser gifts child of victim $1,000

Alia Haywood is awarded $1000.00 for college during How Understanding Something Helps' Painting My Pain fundraiser at the Riverside Marina in Detroit on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

Alia Haywood spent most of her childhood with adults.

She felt children her own age could never relate to her and, to avoid their pity and drawing attention to herself for being different, she isolated herself. They would never understand the pain of losing their mother in a tragedy.

"Instability was a big thing, but it really took a village," said Haywood, 19, describing the years of being passed around between her relatives' homes following the murder of her mother.

When she was just a toddler, Haywood's mother Christy East was shot and killed by her boyfriend at the age of 22 in a suburb of Cleveland. Haywood's memory of the fallout is spotty, but she remembers it included a short stint in a foster home then bouncing around between family members.

"It made me really adaptable," she said. Haywood is now a freshman studying marketing at Eastern Michigan University.

She is one of three survivors of domestic abuse who performed poems Friday at the inaugural How Understanding Something Helps' Painting My Pain fundraiser at the Riverside Marina Clubhouse in Detroit. HUSH is a domestic violence nonprofit organization founded by Free Press reporter Jasmin Barmore.

Nakira Howard shares her story through a poem during How Understanding Something Helps' Painting My Pain fundraiser at the Riverside Marina in Detroit on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

Haywood was awarded $1,000 to support her college career. She said her long-term plans are to explore as many industries as possible, then teach others how to do the same.

Among Friday night's guests were Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield. While addressing the audience, Sheffield emphasized the importance of supporting victims of domestic abuse and amplifying their stories.

"Oftentimes it may not feel good, the shaping and the molding and the pressing that we go through in life that I believe ultimately is God's vision and purpose for our life, but it's for somebody else. Someone else needs to hear that story," Sheffield said, commending the night's presenters. "I know it takes a lot to get up and share your story, but it's for somebody else to hear. So we thank you for that."

Detroit City Council president Mary Sheffield speaks during How Understanding Something Helps' Painting My Pain fundraiser at the Riverside Marina in Detroit on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

In Detroit, 3,680 reports of domestic abuse were submitted by the Detroit Police Department to the county prosecutor in 2021, according to police. Of those reports, 2,579 were denied.

Sheffield said the city severely lacks resources for domestic abuse survivors or those attempting to escape situations involving domestic violence, noting that the city has only one facility dedicated to helping survivors. This is an area that she is dedicated to changing, she said.

"They're our neighbors, our friends, our daughters, our aunts, so I feel like we're all connected. We're all connected as one," she said. "So it's important for all of us to lend our voices, play our role, to make sure that no one suffers from domestic violence and feels safe to be able to speak up and to reach out for help, and that the help is there when they need it."

Those in domestic violence situations can call the national domestic violence hotline at 800-799-7233.

Kristin Evans shares her story during a How Understanding Something Helps' Painting My Pain fundraiser at the Riverside Marina in Detroit on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

