Inauguration Day 2021 - live: Biden gets to work in Oval Office and declares a national day of unity

President-elect Joe Biden is joined his wife Jill Biden as they celebrate Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies Wednesday on 20 January 2021, in Washington ((Associated Press))

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States and Kamala Harris was officially sworn in as vice president.

His Inauguration Day schedule included joining his predecessors, George W Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama, at Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

All three former presidents were in attendance at the swearing-in ceremony earlier that day. But Jimmy Carter did not attend due to his age, and Donald Trump broke precedent by refusing to participate.

After the Arlington National Cemetery, Mr Biden and his motorcade drove to the White House. He then broke security advice, given the current security concerns, by getting out of the car for the final stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue. Mr Biden then walked with Dr Jill Biden along the parade route and into the White House for the first time as the First Family.

This comes as Mr Trump left the White House to arrive at Joint Base Andrews, in Maryland for a farewell event he threw for himself, saying his administration "left it all on the field".

"It was a privelege to be your president," he told the small crowd before boarding Air Force One with wife Melania on the way to Mar-a-Lago, Florida. It comes amid a heavy security presence in the capital as 20,000 US National Guard are on hand to support law enforcement just days after the Capital riots.

Mr Biden said he would go straight to the White House following the day’s events to provide “immediate relief” to American families. It’s expected for him to sign several executive orders.