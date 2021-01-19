Inauguration Day 2021: Watch Joe Biden’s inauguration live

James Crump
&lt;p&gt;Flags are placed on the National Mall, looking towards the Washington Monument, and the Lincoln Memorial, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, on Monday 18 January 2021, in Washington, DC&lt;/p&gt;

President-elect Joe Biden and vice President-elect Kamala Harris’s are preparing to become the 46th President and 49th vice president of the United States.

Mr Biden and Ms Harris will address the nation at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, to discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and their vaccination plan.

The pair will talk at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool On Tuesday evening, while 400 lights will be lit, marking the first-ever lighting around the pool.

You can watch tonight's event and tomorrow's inauguration live here.

Tuesday’s ceremony will honour the thousands of lives lost due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and cities and towns around the country are being encouraged to join the memorial by illuminating buildings and ringing church bells.

Mr Biden and his wife Dr Jill Biden, alongside Ms Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff will attend the event to light the pool alongside Cardinal Wilton Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, who will deliver the Invocation.

The president-elect and vice-president-elect will then return to the Capitol at around 12pm on Wednesday, to take the oath of office and begin their work in the White House.

During the ceremony, Mr Biden will deliver an inaugural address to set out his vision for his term as president.

Lady Gaga is scheduled to sing the national anthem and Jennifer Lopez will provide a musical performance.

