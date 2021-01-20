Inauguration Day dashboard
President Trump has left the White House en route to a farewell event at Andrews Air Force Base, kicking off the day that will culminate with President-elect Joe Biden taking office.
What's next: The inaugural celebration for young Americans is being livestreamed, starting at 10am.
Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.
Upcoming events:
10:30am: Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris take their oaths of office
Shortly after, Biden and Harris lay out their vision for the nation
Next up: Pass in review, a long-standing military tradition to signify the peaceful transfer of power
2pm: Biden, Harris and nearly all the living former presidents and their spouses lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery
3pm: Representatives from all branches of the military escort the 46th president to the White House
8:30pm: Celebrate America, with remarks by Biden and Harris
Biden's day one orders:
Begins the process to rejoin the Paris Accords
Orders the U.S. to rejoin the World Health Organization
Require masks to be worn on all federal property
Ask the CDC to "immediately" extend eviction restrictions
Revoke the Keystone XL pipeline permit
Reverse the Muslim travel ban
Will move to strengthen DACA protections
Ask the Department of Education to extend student loan relief
Temporarily halt oil and gas leasing in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
Send a sweeping immigration plan to Congress
Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.