Inauguration Held For Reelected Town Of Hempstead Board Members

HEMPSTEAD, NY — Members of the Hempstead Town Board who won reelection had their inauguration ceremony on Tuesday.

At the outdoor event, Supervisor Don Clavin, Senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby, Council Members Anthony D’Esposito and Dennis Dunne and Town Clerk Kate Murray were all inducted into their positions.

The program also featured a video from clergy, including Reverend Michael Duffy of St. Agnes Cathedral of Rockville Centre, Rabbi Mordechai Kamenetzky of Yeshiva of South Shore in Hewlett. and Reverend Msgr. John Tutone of Sacred Heart Church in Island Park.

"Today’s celebratory program help set a tone of strength and resiliency as we embark on the year 2022. As we begin a new term, I look forward to working together with my colleagues on the Town Board to continue taking on the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, invest in our roadways and facilities, paving the way for our future and providing relief to taxpayers at a time when they need it the most," Clavin said.











